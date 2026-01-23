Business Today
Rupee falls to record low, nears 92 mark; analysts on the currency crash 

Rupee fell to a record low of 91.99 per dollar in today's trade against the previous close of 91.58

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 23, 2026 4:34 PM IST
Rupee falls to record low, nears 92 mark; analysts on the currency crash Rupee in a free fall

The Indian rupee inched toward the 92 mark in the afternoon session amid rising demand for dollar, the impending India-US trade deal and a crash in the Indian stock market  today. Rupee fell to a record low of 91.99 per dollar in today's trade against the previous close of 91.58. 

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said,"Rupee traded weak by 0.30 paise at 91.90 as persistent FII selling in the secondary markets continued to weigh on the currency. While domestic macro fundamentals remain relatively stable, elevated global uncertainties — including US trade tariff actions and geopolitical tensions around Greenland, Venezuela and the Russia-Ukraine conflict — are keeping sentiment cautious. The rupee is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, with a weak trading range of 91.35–92.25."

Later, the currency closed at 91.88 to the US dollar down 30 paise from the previous close. Gains in crude oil prices and a surge in US treasury yields also weighed on the rupee.  

Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The Indian rupee fell to a record low, bucking under the weight of dollar demand from importers and corporates ahead of the long weekend and the upcoming Union Budget. This fragility intensified as domestic equities faced a fresh bout of liquidation, erasing Thursday’s tentative recovery. The outlook for spot USDINR remains resolutely bullish; we anticipate the pair may eclipse the psychological 92 threshold while find the support at 91.10." 

Published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:17 PM IST
