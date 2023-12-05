Sensex jumps over 400 points to hit fresh all-time high; Nifty tops 20,800 for first time ever

Indian equity benchmarks continued their strong up move in Tuesday's trade to scale their fresh lifetime highs. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 442 points to hit an all-time high of 69,306.97 while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 126 points up to touch a record high of 20,813.10. Broader market (small- and mid-cap shares) were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.42 per cent and small-cap gained 0.57 per cent. India VIX, fear index, spiked 2.32% to 13.27-level.

On the global front, Asian markets opened lower today. Overnight, Wall Street equities retreated after the recent rally.

Back home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 2,073 crore on a net basis during the previous session. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) added shares worth Rs 4,797 crore.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables and and Nifty Oil & Gas were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.66 per cent, 0.46 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty IT slipped 0.60 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Adani Ports was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 4.48 per cent to trade at Rs 918. Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Axis Bank and M&M gained up to 4.10 per cent.

In contrast, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,070 shares were advancing while 766 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and M&M were among the top gainers.

Also, Radico Khaitan, Swan Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Adani Ent and Adani Ports surged up to 10.27 per cent. On the flipside, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Cyient, Paisalo Digital, KSB Ltd and The Phoenix Mills slipped up to 2.98 per cent.

