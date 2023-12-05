Stocks in focus today: HCL Tech, JSW Infrastructure, CAMS, Stove Kraft and more

The domestic equity market closed at record highs on Monday. Sensex rose 1384 points to end the session at 68,865 and Nifty added 419 points to settle at 20,686.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

L&T Finance Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) has announced the completion of merger of subsidiaries, L&T Finance (LTF), L&T Infra Credit (LTICL), and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself. Post this, all the lending businesses will come under one entity i.e., LTFH, with it becoming the equity listed operating lending entity. L&T Finance Holdings is a non-banking finance company, which offers a range of products and services under the L&T Finance brand.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure said its subsidiary would buy PNP Maritime for Rs 270 crore from SP Port Maintenance. JSW Dharamtar Port, subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure inked a share purchase agreement for buying 50 percent plus 1 shares of PNP Maritime from SP Port Maintenance. PNP Port is operating multi-purpose jetties at Shahabad in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

CAMS

Promoter Great Terrain Investment has sold its entire stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), the mutual fund transfer agency, via open market transactions on December 4. Great Terrain Investment has offloaded 97,59,730 equity shares or 19.87 percent of the paid-up equity of CAMS. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,766.47 per share, valuing the stake at Rs 2,700 crore.

IEX

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has achieved 9,136 MU overall volume, including 7.55 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) (equivalent to 755 MU), marking a 17.5% rise on YoY basis. IEX achieved 8,371 MU total electricity volume in November 2023, registering an increase of 13% on YoY basis.

Stove Kraft

Stove Kraft, a firm engaged in the cookware, kitchenware appliances, and consumer lighting, has launched its first exclusive Pigeon brand outlet in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. This is the company's first exclusive retail store foray into the North Indian market. The company plans to open 5 more exclusive stores across the Delhi-NCR market in next 30 days.

Thomas Cook

Promoter of Thomas Cook (India) has sold 40,000,000 equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 1 each (representing 8.50% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company) on November 30, 2023 and December 1, 2023

HCL Tech

The firm has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with its JV partner to sell its entire stake in its UK JV with State Street to which HCL UK is entering into discussions to finalize modalities for State Street to exercise its right of Call Option in the JV and acquire HCL UK’s entire 49% equity stake in the JV that was formed in the year 2012 to provide business operations services.

