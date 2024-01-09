Sensex jumps over 450 points, Nifty tops 21,650; Alok Industries, Trident surge up to 10%

Indian equity benchmarks were up in Tuesday's early trade, led by gains in technology, automobiles, metals and state-owned lenders. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 471 points or 0.66 per cent to trade at 71,826, while the NSE Nifty moved 155 points or 0.72 per cent up to trade at 21,668. Broader market (mid- and small-cap) shares were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.95 per cent up and small-cap gained 0.88 per cent.

On the global front, Asian markets traded higher today. Overnight, Wall Street equities closed in the green.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 16.03 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 155.96 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.58 per cent, 1.10 per cent, 1.05 per cent and 1.25 per cent, respectively. Nifty Media, however, slipped 1.81 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 3.74 per cent to trade at Rs 7,245.1. Adani Ports, L&T, Wipro and TCS climbed up to 2.45 per cent.

In contrast, UPL, Britannia, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and Maruti were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,528 shares were advancing while 482 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and L&T were among the top gainers.

Also, BSE 500 stocks such as Alok Industries, Trident, IRB Infrastructure, GSFC, Endurance Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Infibeam Avenues and Nykaa surged up to 9.99 per cent. On the flipside, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Vodafone Idea, Gillette India, GMR Infra, SPARC, Metro Brands and SRF slipped up to 12.67 per cent.

Also read | Bajaj Auto shares jump 6% on share buyback; what analysts say on acceptance ratio, other details

Also read | Top 5 stocks to watch on January 9, 2024: BEML, Dr Reddy's, Delta Corp and more