Sensex surges over 600 points, investor wealth jumps Rs 2.2 lakh crore; Aster DM, Adani Total zoom up to 18%

Domestic stocks rose sharply in afternoon deals on Wednesday. The surge was supported by gains in banks, financials, automobile and information technology (IT) stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack gained more than 600 points to hit above 66,750 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved around 170 points to trade above 20,000. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 2.2 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated.

Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 2.2 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 2.23 lakh crore to Rs 333.28 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 331.05 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

301 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 301 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Alkem Laboratories, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Auto, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharti Airtel, BHEL and Birla Corporation hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 27 stocks touched their one-year lows today.

1,973 stocks in the green

Out of 3,781 stocks, 1,973 stocks were seen advancing. 1,667 stocks were declining, while 141 stocks remained unchanged.

Aster DM, Adani Total jump up to 18%

Stocks such as Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Marksans Pharma, Minda Corporation Ltd and Torrent Pharma surged as much as 18.05 per cent.

Banks, financial, auto, IT stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys, M&M, TCS, L&T, Tata Motors, Airtel and ITC. HDFC Bank, Axis and Reliance alone contributed positively to around 260-point climb.

On NSE, 14 out of the 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.02 per cent, 1.06 per cent, 1.29 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively. Nifty Realty shed 0.46 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 784 crore during the previous session on a net basis and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,325 crore.

