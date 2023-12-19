Sensex, Nifty edge higher; Devyani Intl, Delta Corp, IRFC jump up to 7%

Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in Tuesday's early deals, led by gains in energy, consumer, pharma and state-owned banks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 56 points or 0.08 per cent to trade at 71,371, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 13 points or 0.06 per cent up to trade at 21,432. Mid- and small-cap shares were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.15 per cent and small-cap gained 0.27 per cent. India VIX, fear index, fell 0.52 per cent to 13.83-level.

Asian markets were up today, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street equities.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares on a net basis during the previous session, offloading Rs 33.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 413.88 crore.

Eight out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.94 per cent, 0.43 per cent, 0.30 per cent, 0.43 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Media slipped 0.44 per cent and 0.67 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Nestle India was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 1.60 per cent to trade at Rs 24,742.9. Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, Coal India and Reliance Industries gained up to 1.52 per cent.

In contrast, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,877 shares were advancing while 714 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Reliance, ITC, Axis Bank, Infosys, L&T and Nestle India were among the top gainers.

Also, Devyani International, Delta Corp, IRFC, Apollo Tyres and PNC Infra jumped up to 6.76 per cent. On the flipside, Zee Entertainment, Max Health, Mastek, Tube Investments of India, Jindal Stainless, KRBL and Jubilant Pharmova slipped up to 3.40 per cent.

