Sensex, Nifty extend fall for 3rd day; Indraprastha Gas, MMTC crack up to 12%

Indian equity benchmarks on Friday settled lower for the third straight session, dragged by consumer, pharma, metal, state-owned banks, energy and automobile shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 232 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 65,397, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 82 points or 0.42 per cent down to end the day at 19,543.

Broader indices also saw sharp cuts as the Nifty Midcap 100 cracked 1.13 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.79 per cent. Fear gauge India VIX droppe 0.55 per cent to 10.84. Asian stocks settled lower today.

Top losers on BSE included Indraprastha Gas Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd, falling up to 11.90 per cent.

Shares of Zomato rose 1.52 per cent to Rs 113.40. Earlier in the day, the counter saw Rs 1,040.49 crore worth block deals. While the block deal seller could not be ascertained, a report had suggested that the Japan-based multinational investment holding firm SoftBank, through its affiliate SVF Growth Singapore Pte, intended to sell 1.1 per cent stake in the online food delivery platform.

Titagarh Rail Systems climbed 6.06 per cent to Rs 843.40 on BSE. The company signed a contract with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 30 standard gauge cars valued at Rs 350 crore for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project.

CSB Bank fell 2 per cent after the bank reported a 10.47 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 133.17 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 120.55 crore in the same quarter in last year.

United Breweries rose 2.84 per cent to Rs 1,611.20. This is even as the company reported 19.80 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 107.62 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 134.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income as up 14.06 per cent at Rs 4,203.06 crore.

Earlier in the day, global equities dropped while oil and gold prices climbed as investors responded to the threat of a weekend escalation that could spread the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the wider Middle East region. The sight of US government bonds yields hitting 5 per cent for the first time since 2007 amid an increasingly threatening conflict in the Middle East left investors searching for safety, said Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities.

