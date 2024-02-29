Sensex, Nifty settle higher in volatile trade; Paisalo Digital jumps 17%; Apollo Hospital slips 4%

Domestic equity markets settled rebounded during the trading session on Thursday and managed to settle in the green. However, the monthly expiry of February series derived kept the traders on tenterhooks. Market participants will be looking at the US inflation data and India's GDP numbers due later today.



The 30-share pack BSE Sensex rebounded over 400 points from day's low to end at 72,500.30, up 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent. NSE's Nifty50, which had topped 22,050 mark during the session, gained 31.65 points, or 0.14 per cent to settle at 21,982.80. Broader markets outperformed as the BSE midcap index was up 0.85 per cent, while the BSE smallcap index added half a per cent.



Markets traded volatile on the monthly expiry day but managed to end marginally higher. The tone was subdued at the beginning and a mixed trend across heavyweights capped the move till the end. Meanwhile, a lackluster move on the sectoral front kept the traders on their toes wherein realty and IT edged lower, said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.



"We are seeing a tussle at 21,900 in Nifty, which coincides with a short-term moving average-20 DEMA- expect the index to face a hurdle around the 22,100-22,250 zone. At the same time, excessive volatility and failed breakouts across sectors are adding to the traders’ worries. It is prudent to avoid aggressive trades in the current scenario and utilize rebound to reduce longs," he said.



On a sectoral front, the Nifty media index was down a per cent, while the Nifty healthcare index shed 0.6 per cent. The Nifty IT index was also among the laggards. Among the gainers, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped more than 1.3 per cent, while the Nifty metal index added 0.9 per cent. The Nifty private bank, financial services and pharma indices added one-third per cent each.



In the Nifty50 pack, Adani Enterprises gained more than 2.5 per cent, while Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consumer Products advanced more than 2 per cent each. Britannia Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid gained over 1.5 per cent each. Among the laggards, Apollo Hospitals cracked 3.8 per cent, while Bajaj Auto cracked 3.2 per cent.



Domestic benchmark traded near a flat-line trend throughout the session, but some buoyancy emerged by the end of the day. Investors adopted a cautious wait & watch approach on the verge of a heavy economic data week, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.



"India Q3 GDP has a moderate outlook on a QoQ basis. Fed’s preferred gauge; the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index is due to provide a clue on the future interest rate cut path and China’s PMI index is scheduled to be released Friday," he said.



A total of 3,909 shares were traded on BSE on Thursday, of which 1,908 settled with gains. 1,880 stocks ended the session with cuts while 121 shares remained unchanged. During the day, 254 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 312 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Paisalo Digital surged 17 per cent on the back of fundraising plans. Lloyds Engineering Work and Primo Chemicals gained about 10 per cent each. Infibeam Aveneues and Rico Auto Industries surged 9 per cent each. Berger Paints India and Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 8 per cent each.



Among the laggards, TruCap Finance tanked 9 per cent for the day, while KSB shed more than 7 per cent on the back of muted Q3 results. Max Healthcare, Dhanuka Agritech, Bajaj Healthcare, Global Healthcare and Rail Vikas Nigam declined 6 per cent each.