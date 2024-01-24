Sensex rebounds 700 points, Nifty tops 21,450; investor wealth jumps Rs 5.4L cr

Domestic stocks staged a sharp rebound in late trading deals on Wednesday. The surge was supported by gains in media, metals, state-owned banks and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack climbed more than 700 points to hit above 71,050 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved over 200 points to trade above 21,450. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 5.4 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select stocks such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HUL and HCLTech pulled the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 5.4 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 5.41 lakh crore to Rs 371.38 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 365.97 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

291 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 291 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as AIA Engineering, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Airtel, Blue Star, Borosil Renewables and Birlasoft hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 32 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,425 stocks in the green

Out of 3,881 stocks, 2,425 stocks were seen advancing. 1,372 stocks were declining, while 84 stocks remained unchanged.

HFCL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd & HUDCO jump 13%

Stocks such as HFCL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, HUDCO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, IDBI Bank, Alok Industries, MMTC, KEI Industries, SJVN and Vaibhav Global surged as much as 12.81 per cent.

Media, metal & PSU bank stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HUL, HCLTech and SBI. HDFC Bank, Reliance and Infy alone contributed positively to around 388-point climb.

On NSE, 14 out of the 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the NSE index by rising 3.08 per cent, 2.97 per cent, 2.14 per cent and 2.11 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank, however, shed 0.12 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 3,115.39 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 214.40 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.

