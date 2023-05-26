Sensex surges over 600 points: Investor wealth jumps over Rs 2L cr; Medplus Health Services, Eureka Forbes zoom up to 20%

Domestic stocks rose sharply in Friday's trade, led by gains across all sectors. The BSE Sensex rose over 600 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit an above-18,500 level. At 2:58 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was up 608 points or 0.98 per cent at 62,481. The NSE benchmark jumped 182 points or 0.97 per cent at 18,502. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 2.28 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed 2.89 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 2,509 after its consumer products arm completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 2.28 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 2.28 lakh crore to Rs 282.61 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 280.33 lakh crore recorded yesterday. Frontline stocks such as Reliance, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and HDFC Bank contributed to the rise.

159 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 159 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as ABB, Apollo Tyres, AU Bank, Bajaj Auto, Balkrishna Industries, CG Power and Cummins India hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 34 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

1,949 stocks in the green

Out of 3,590 stocks, 1,949 stocks were seen advancing. 1,504 stocks were declining, while 137 stocks remained unchanged.

Medplus Health, Eureka Forbes & ECLERX Services zoom up to 20%

Stocks such as Medplus Health Services, Eureka Forbes, ECLERX Services, Info Edge (Naukri), JM Financial, Esab India, Indus Towers, Borosil Renewables, Phoenix Mills, Macrotech Developers and Sonata Software jumped as much as 20 per cent.

Energy & IT stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Reliance, Infy, TCS, ICICI Bank, HUL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank. RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS alone contributed positively to the over 300-point climb.

On NSE, all 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.54 per cent, 1.47 per cent, 1.11 per cent, 0.78 and 0.74 per cent, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 589.10 crore worth of Indian equities on Thursday, while domestic investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 338.44 crore of equities. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 20 of the last 21 sessions.

Also read: Sun Pharma shares Q4 results. Profit at Rs 1,985 crore, Rs 4 dividend announced; stock up

Also read: M&M Q4 results: Profit jumps 22% to Rs 1,549 crore; tractor maker declares Rs 16.25 dividend