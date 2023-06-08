SGX Nifty up 14 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Nifty outlook & more

Domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday. This is even as Asian markets opened mostly lower and US stocks settled mixed overnight. Macroeconomic data from the US will guide investors globally. Back home, the RBI will announce its monetary policy today, which is likely to sway domestic sentiment in the near-term. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

On the daily charts, Nifty has closed above the previous swing high of 18,662, which indicates that it has started the next leg of the up move. It has the potential to hit 18,800 and, thereafter, the all-time high of 18,889, said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.



"The daily momentum indicator has also triggered a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both the price and momentum indicators are suggesting a continuation of the up move," he said.



SGX Nifty signals a flat start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 14 points, or 0.07 per cent, higher at 18,826, hinting at a flat start for the domestic market on Thursday.



Asian stocks fall in early trade

Asian equities opened mostly lower on Thursday ahead of the interest rate decision from India and revised Japanese GDP, with wider sentiment soured by a profit-taking slump in US tech stocks and a surprising rate hike in Canada. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.47 per cent. China's Shanghai dropped 0.25 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.48 per cent and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.21 per cent.



Oil prices stays unchanged

Oil prices were little changed in early Asia trade on Thursday as investors weighed demand concerns over a global economic slowdown against an expected fall in supply from Saudi output cuts. Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent at $76.94 a barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5 cents at $72.58 a barrel.



Dollar index at 104 level

The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, though it drew some support from higher US Treasury yields as traders contemplated the possibility of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, even if it pauses next week. The US dollar index dipped slightly to 104.02. The US dollar edged broadly lower in early Asia trade, with sterling rising 0.08 per cent to $1.2449, while the euro similarly gained 0.08 per cent to $1.0707. Against the yen, the greenback slipped 0.21 per cent to 139.85



Wall Street stocks settle mixed

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed in negative territory on Wednesday as investors took profits after a month-long megacap stocks run and ahead of key economic and policy events next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.74 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 33,665.02, the S&P 500 lost 16.33 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 4,267.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 171.52 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 13,104.90.



Stocks in F&O ban

Three stocks- Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements and Manappuram Finance- has been put under the ban by National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Thursday, June 8. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 1,383 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs were net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,382.57 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 392.20 crore.



Rupee gains 8 paise against dollar

The rupee gained 8 paise to settle at 82.52 against the US dollar on foreign fund inflows and risk-on sentiments ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Thursday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.56 against the US dollar and settled at 82.52, up 8 paise over its previous close.



Note: With inputs from PTI, Reuters and other agencies