Share Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 550 points on positive global cues, Nifty trades above 17,750

Indian equity benchmarks on Thursday staged a higher opening amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 554 points or 0.94 per cent to trade at 59,583, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 150 points or 0.85 per cent to trade at 17,775. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the domestic markets.

Asian shares made broad gains today, extending an overnight global rally, while oil prices steadied at levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year.

Oil prices recovered slightly from an overnight plunge but remained below $90 a barrel for the first time since early February. U.S. crude ticked up 0.88 per cent to $82.66 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.70 per cent to $88.62 per barrel.

Here are the stock market Live updates:

* InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: Shares of IndiGo's parent firm were down 2.67 per cent to trade at Rs 1,931 after block deal announcement. IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family are looking to sell a 2.8 per cent stake, through a block deal.

* 9:32 am: Sensex jumps 554 points or 0.94 per cent to trade at 59,583, Nifty up 150 points or 0.85 per cent to trade at 17,775

* Sectoral indices: All 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green during early deals. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.10 per cent, 0.77 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.

* Top gainers: All the Sensex constituents were trading with gains.

* Mid- & small-cap: Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.65 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.09 per cent.

* Market opening: Sensex surges 470 points or 0.80 per cent to trade at 59,499, Nifty jumps 131 points or 0.74 per cent to trade at 17,755

* Expert View: "After two days of a steady fall, local equity benchmark indices are likely to see a firm opening, mirroring gains in US markets & subsequent up move in other Asian peers. The rise in US indices were seen despite a Fed official making clear that the focus is to keep a tight leash on inflation. The Fed meet outcome is scheduled on September 21, with the market largely pricing in the probability of a third straight 75 basis-point rate hike. However, falling crude oil has come as a relief given the country's dependence on oil imports. Bargain hunting and value buying is likely to be the preferred theme as the benchmark Nifty braces for a massive technical break-out on the upside," said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

* Currency update: "The rupee has remained the best performer for the past three weeks as the pair has weakened merely by 0.80 per cent vs other global and Asian peers. RBI’s foot into currency intervention, inflows, and subdued oil prices have prevented the USD-INR pair to flow in line with global fundamentals so far. That apart, the talks about India’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s global bond index would open up prospects for further inflows into the Indian bond market. However, if the rupee is kept overvalued compared to the Chinese yuan and other EM’s by using reserves and interventions, it will lead us to lose competitive advantage and make the exports less appealing. Nevertheless, as long as 80.10 is protected, selling above 79.90 is advisable. On the flip side, the near-term bottom for the pair seems to be around 79.40-79.20 levels which are less likely to be taken out," Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.

* Why crude is falling? Oil prices are now down more than 20 per cent since the beginning of August, fuelled by fears of a slowdown in China and policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

* Fed chief's speech: Markets are awaiting a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later today for signs of any let-up in the central bank's hawkish approach to tackling inflation.

* Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp is the only stock in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.

* Global stocks: Asian shares made broad gains today, extending an overnight global rally.

* Stocks to watch: Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, TCS, IndiGo, Aditya Birla Fashion and Zydus Lifesciences

* SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 122.5 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,753.

* Previous session: The 30-share BSE Sensex had slipped 168 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 59,029 on Wednesday; the broader NSE Nifty had moved 31 points or 0.18 per cent lower to settle at 17,624.