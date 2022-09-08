Stocks in news: Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, TCS and more

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, led by losses in banking stocks amid weak global cues. Sensex declined 168.08 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 59,028.91. Nifty fell 31.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 17,624.40. IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.69 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.13 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: Telecom gear maker Nokia has selected the IT major for redesigning its employee management system across 130 countries where it operates. TCS will redesign Nokia's human capital management processes and deploy a new cloud-based platform to drive simplification for a better employee experience.

InterGlobe Aviation: Co-founder of IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal and his family are looking to sell a 2.8 per cent stake, through a block deal. As part of the deal, about 10.8 million shares belonging to the Gangwal family have been listed for sale for Rs 1,996 crore.

Tata Power: The company has set up over 450 charging facilities across more than 350 national highways, including one at the longest highway (NH 44) and another at the busiest highway (NH 19). This is in line with the company's nationwide plan of setting up charging points from north to south and from east to west.

Zee-Entertainment Enterprises: The National Company Law Tribunal has asked the media firm to call a meeting of its shareholders to receive approval for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Network.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The fashion retailer said market regulator SEBI has granted it exemption over lisiting of shares worth Rs 2,195 crore alloted to Caladium Investment Pte, a foreign portfolio investor.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The board of the manufacturer of elevators and escalators has approved enhancing the production capacity of vacuum interrupters and vacuum circuit breakers by setting up a manufacturing unit in Kolkata.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player has achieved positive proof-of-concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of NLRP3 inhibitor, ZYIL1 in patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS). CAPS is a rare, life-long, auto-inflammatory condition, caused by NLRP3 activating mutations and is classified as an orphan disease.

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-owned lender said it has raised Rs 710 crore from bonds to fund business growth. The amount raised via Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of Rs 710 crore at a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The board of the construction and engineering firm has approved a proposal to raise around Rs 82 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

Duroply Industries: Ace investors Porinju Veliyath and Litty Thomas bought an additional 2.12 per cent stake or 1.58 lakh shares via preferential allotment to raise their shareholding to 7.01 per cent from 4.89 per cent.

Bharti Airtel: Singtel entities have jointly sold 1.76 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for about Rs 7,128 crore. Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd has bought a 1.63 per cent stake from Singtel entity Pastel Ltd for Rs 6,602 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bharti Telecom bought 9,62,34,427 shares, amounting to a 1.63 per cent stake in the company.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said his group would set up three gigafactories as part of its commitment to invest $70 billion in green energy and related businesses. This will lead to one of the world's most integrated green energy value chains, Adani said.

Concord Drugs: The board of microcap pharma player has approved the acquisition of up to 100 perc ent stake in Proton Remedies at Rs 283 per share on cash basis, and issue of up to 12,56,250 convertible warrants to the promoters on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 33 per warrant.