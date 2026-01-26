Business Today
Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed today on Republic Day?

Sensex declined 769.67 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at 81,537.70. Nifty dropped 241.25 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 25,048.65. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 26, 2026 9:30 AM IST
The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading today, 26 January 2026, on account of the 77th Republic Day. Trading in equities, commodity derivatives segment, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLBs), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will remain closed on both BSE and NSE.

Trading on BSE and NSE will resume on January 27 (Tuesday).

The stock market closed lower in a volatile session on Friday amid selling pressure across sectors.

The Indian market plunged back into negative territory in the previous session after a brief respite a day earlier, pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows amid mixed global cues. Broad-based selling weighed on sentiment, with all sectoral indices ending the session in the red.

Sensex declined 769.67 points, or 0.94 per cent, to end at 81,537.70. Nifty dropped 241.25 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 25,048.65. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:13 AM IST
