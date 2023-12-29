Stock market holidays in 2024: Full list of holidays on D-Street in the new year

scorecardresearch
Sensex slipped 170 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 72,240 during the last trading session of 2023 and Nifty fell 47 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 21,731.

Indian equity benchmarks settled the calendar year 2023 with double-digit gains. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack gained 18.10 per cent and the broader NSE Nifty index moved 19.42 per cent higher. Despite the mentioned rise, Sensex slipped 170 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 72,240 during the last trading session of 2023 and Nifty fell 47 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 21,731.

"Domestic indices took a breather on the final trading session of the calendar year and settled with a modest cut. A mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the participants busy wherein auto and FMCG edged higher while energy, IT and banking witnessed some profit taking. Besides, the buoyancy on the broader front further eased the pressure," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.

"We expect Nifty to hold the 21,300-21,500 zone in case of a dip during consolidation and reiterate our positional target of 22,150 level. Participants should stay focused on the selection of stocks and prefer index majors," he mentioned.

After a two-day weekend break, stock markets will be back in action on January 1 next year (Monday). In 2024, there are 14 scheduled stock market holidays excluding weekends, as per BSE.

Here's the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024:

1) January 26, 2024: Friday, Republic Day 

2) March 8, 2024: Friday, Mahashivratri 

3) March 25, 2024: Monday, Holi 

4) March 29, 2024 Friday, Good Friday 

5) April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

6) April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Shri Ram Navmi 

7) May 1, 2024: Wednesday, Maharashtra Day 

8) June 17, 2024: Monday, Bakri Id 

9) July 17, 2024: Wednesday, Moharram 

10) August 15, 2024: Thursday, Independence Day

11) October 2, 2024: Wednesday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 

12) November 1, 2024: Friday, Diwali Laxmi Pujan 

13) November 15, 2024: Friday, Gurunanak Jayanti 

14) December 25, 2024: Wednesday, Christmas 

Muhurat Trading Schedule 2024: Trading will be conducted on November 1 (Friday). The bourses will notify the timings subsequently.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 29, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
