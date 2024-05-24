Stocks in news: NTPC, HCL Tech, IndiGo, Suzlon, UPL, Honasa, ZEEL and Concord

Domestic benchmark indices scaled new highs during the trading session on Thursday amid the weekly expiry of the F&O contracts, thanks to buying in auto and banking counters. BSE Sensex zoomed 1,196.98 points, or 1.61 per cent to settle at 75,418.04. NSE's Nifty50 index surged 369.85 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end the session at 22,967.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 24, 2024:



Q4 results today: NTPC, Hindalco Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, United Spirits, Suzlon Energy, Ashok Leyland, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Cochin Shipyard, Hindustan Copper, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun TV Network, Aegis Logistics, Affle (India), Manappuram Finance, PNC Infratech and EID Parry (India) are among the companies that will announce its Q4 results later today.



Interglobe Aviation: The operator of low-cost airline IndiGo reported a profit of Rs 1894.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 on the back of strong demand outweighed fuel price hike. Its revenue from operations grew 26 percent to Rs 17,825.3 crore. Ebitda jumped to Rs 4,412.3 crore as Ebitda margins increased to 24.8 per cent.



HCL Technologies: The global tech firm has acquired certain assets of the Communications Technology Group (CTG) from Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $225 million. This acquisition includes industry-leading intellectual property (IP), engineering and R&D talent, and client relationships with top global Communication Service Providers.



JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement player reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 157.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up 42.7 per cent YoY. The company's consolidated revenue from operations dropped marginally by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,780.85 crore.



UPL: The agrochemical company has signed a joint venture agreement with Aarti Industries for the manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals that find applications in multiple downstream industries.



Honasa Consumer: The owner and operator of Mamaearth reported a net profit of Rs 30.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2024. The company posted a loss of Rs 161.7 crore in the last year quarter. Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter increased 21 per cent YoY to Rs 471 crore. Its ebitda margins improved 780 basis points YoY.



Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media major said that Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India) and Bangla Entertainment have failed to comply with their obligations under the Merger Cooperation Agreement (MCA). Consequently, Zee has terminated the MCA and has called upon Culver Max and BEPL to pay the termination fee of $90 million in accordance with the MCA.



Fortis Healthcare: The Healthcare major reported a 46.9 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit in the March 2024 quarter to Rs 203.14 crore. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,786 crore in Q4 FY24, up 8.7 per cent YoY. Its operational Ebitda margin for the March quarter came in at 21.3 per cent.



Transformers and Rectifiers: The transformer manufacturing player has received two orders worth Rs 359 crore, including an export order of transformers worth Rs 161 crore from AL Anwaar International. Additionally, it has bagged an order of transformers worth Rs 179 crore from Adani Group.



Bikaji Foods International: The ethical snack maker posted a massive 200 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 116.28 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Its revenue from operations also rose 12.8 per cent to Rs 520.82 crore in the given quarter, while Ebitda was up 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 67.5 crore with margins coming in at 13 per cent in the said quarter.



Concord Biotech: The Jhunjhunwala-backed pharma firms' net profit rose 3.9 per cent YoY to Rs 95 crore in the March 2024 quarter from Rs 91.5 crore. Its revenue from operations grew 17 per cent Rs 319 crore in the given quarter.



Puravankara: The Bengaluru-based real estate development firm, reported a loss of Rs 7 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, a decrease of 124 per cent YoY. Its net revenue saw an increase of 112 per cent to Rs 947 crore for the March 2024 quarter. It has achieved pre-sales of Rs 5,914 crore, up by 90 per cent year-on- year for FY24, driven by new launches and demand.