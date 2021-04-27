Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in these three stocks in Q4

Stock market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in stocks such as MCX, Fortis Healthcare, and Agrotech Foods in the last quarter. Interestingly, he reduced his stake in Titan in March 2021 quarter. The ace investor sold 22.50 lakh shares of the company in the fourth quarter of FY21.

Here is all you need to know.

Multi Commodity exchange or MCX

MCX is one of his portfolio shares in which the market veteran increased stake in the March 2021 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of MCX, Jhunjhunwala raised his stake by 1 per cent. The 'Big Bull' held 4.90 per cent stake in MCX in March 2021 quarter as against 3.92 per cent stake in December 2020 quarter.

Fortis Healthcare

As per the shareholding pattern on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala held 3,25,50,000 shares, or 4.31 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare in March quarter. At the end of the December quarter of FY21, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 3.97 per cent stake in the company, of which Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.18 per cent stake (1,64,50,000 shares) while Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.79 per cent stake (1,35,50,000 shares).

Shares of Fortis Healthcare rose 36 per cent on BSE during the March quarter. The stock ended in green, rising 2.42 per cent to Rs 209.85 on BSE today.

Agrotech Foods

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has increased her stake in Agro Tech Foods to 3.49 per cent (8,49,559 equity shares) in March quarter from 3.28 per cent (7,99,559 equity shares) in December quarter. The stock has given 16 per cent returns over the last six months and 84 per cent returns in the last 12 months.

