Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; HDFC, Maruti, SBI Cards, YES Bank in focus

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open lower on Tuesday, tracking weak cues from Asian market. Flat trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a muted start at Dalal Street on Tuesday. At 8:05 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 3.9 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 14,710.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Rate sensitive stocks, bank, realty and auto, will be in focus ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement. The central bank is expected to maintain its dovish stance and keep key rates unchanged. Rising COVID-19 cases will continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The government move to curb the spread of virus would be keenly watched by investors. Among the individual stocks, shares of HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, Marico, Sobha, JSPL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Bank of India will be focus today.

On Monday, Indian Stock markets ended lower as rising coronavirus cases across the country and a partial lockdown in Maharashtra rattled investors sentiment. The BSE Sensex closed 870 points lower at 49,159 and NSE Nifty lost 229 points to 14,637. During the day's trade, Sensex crashed nearly 1,400 points after India recorded over 1 lakh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began last year. Out of 30 stocks on BSE, 25 ended in red, barring HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra, while Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv emerging as top losers, dropping between 4-6 per cent. On the sectoral front, realty and bank stocks were top losers, falling 3.62 per cent and 3.42 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, IT and Teck stocks emerged as top gainers, rising 1.96 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.

8:35 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyer in debt, but turned seller in equity market on Tuesday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -1693.71 crore and Rs 1649.45crore.

8:30 am: Asian markets under stress

Asian markets were trading mostly, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading the fall. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.72 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower by 0.09 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

8:25 am: US stocks ended higher on strong macro data

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended higher as strong macro data eased inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 1.1 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher by 1.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

8:20 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, Marico, Sobha, JSPL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Bank of India, will be in focus on Tuesday's trade.

8:15 am: Muted cues from SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for Sensex, Nifty

Flat trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a muted start at Dalal Street on Tuesday. At 8:05 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 3.9 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 14,710.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

