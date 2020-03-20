Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 8,300; IT stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty LIVE: Equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile and gained again as investors remained risk-averse amid escalating coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, that has risen to 195 in the country. BSE Sensex traded 200 points higher 28,490 and Nifty climbed 55 points higher to 8,320. Sector-wise, except banking, financials and realty scrips, all the other indices traded in the green, with almost 5% rise in IT, followed by 4% gain in FMCG, over 3% gain in pahrma and 2% rise in other sectors.

Overseas trend was positive, as policymakers around the world took further actions, in a move to contain the economic impact from the virus pandemic.

On Thursday, indices fell 2% lower and closed in red for the fourth straight session. Sensex closed 581 points lower at 28,288 and Nifty fell 205 points to end at 8,263. According to government sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday to assess the situation in order to work out a package.

Investors are advised to trade cautiously in the bear market. Coronavirus outbreak has caused mayhem on Dalal Street, with Nifty and Sensex plunging over 32% since the beginning of this year. The Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 245,651 confirmed cases and 10,050 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, 88,437 have recovered globally. The number of positive cases in India has increased to 195. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 4 till Thursday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Sectors in green today

10: 55 AM

Market Update

10: 55 AM

RIl shares rises

10: 45 AM

Reliance Industries share price rose in early trade today on value buying after losing over 36 percent in the last one month.

Share price of RIL rose over 3 percent to Rs 956.95 compared to the previous close of Rs 917 on BSE.

FM to hold task force meet today

10: 35 AM

Rupee recovers today

10: 30 AM

The Indian rupee recovered 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday following dollar selling by exporters.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.65 per cent to 102.08, helping the rupee trade higher.

The domestic unit had closed at 75.12 against the US currency on Thursday.

Losers and gainers

10: 15 AM

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking up to 7 per cent, followed by HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. On the other hand, ITC, PowerGrid, HUL, ONGC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

FII/ DII action on Thursday

10: 10 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,622.93 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Fitch Ratings cuts India's GDP target

10:00 AM

Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's growth forecast to 5.1 per cent for FY 2020-21, saying the coronavirus outbreak is likely to hit business investment and exports.

Bernstein downgrades HDFC Bank

9: 55 AM

Bernstein has downgraded HDFC Bank and revised its target to Rs 750 from Rs 1400. The brokerage firm said, HDFC Bank's portfolio is most exposed to unsecured consumer credit risk

HDB Financial services also could pose challenges during this time, given the focus on weaker informal income segments, the firm added.

Following the news, HDFC Bank shares declined over 4% to trade at Rs 858 on BSE today.

Indices reverse trend

9: 45 AM

Rupee opens higher

9: 35 AM

Rupee opened higher on Friday at 74.77 per dollar as against yesterday's close of 74.99. On Thursday, rupee had crossed 75 per dollar and further declined 85 paise lower to 75.11 mark. Later the local unit traded 34 paise higher at 74.78

Market update

9: 25 AM

Market has gained positive momentum on Friday's trade as investors turned optimistic as policymakers around the world took further actions, in a move to contain the economic impact from the virus pandemic.. Reversing trend from four days of losses, BSE 30-share Sensex rose 25 points to 28,313 and Nifty rose 75 points to 8,338.

Brent rises over 1.5% today

9: 20 AM

Brent Crude traded at $28.92 per barrel, rising 1.58%.

Opening bell

9: 15 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday, tracking overseas trend as policymakers around the world took further actions, in a move to contain the economic impact from the virus pandemic.c. Reversing trend from four days of losses, Sensex rose 172 points to 28,460 and Nifty rose 21 points to 8,284.

Global Indices

9: 10 AM

Asian stocks started positive on Friday following the mild rebound on Wall Street amid policy efforts to address the coronavirus fallout. US stocks closed up after central banks deployed a flurry of emergency measures to try to buffer the global economy from fallout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Although, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at Dow Jones Futures 19729, down 146 points or 0.73%.

Pre-open session

9: 05 AM

Benchmarks gave up early losses and climbed over 1% higher on Friday's pre-open session. Where Sensex rose 277 points to 28,596 and Nifty rose 123 points to 8,349.

Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force

8: 55 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Friday, launched a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force that'll be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance Minister-led task force is expected to meet today from 3-5 pm and some relief measures could be announced.

India's GDP revised

8: 45 AM

CRISIL on Thursday revised the GDP growth forecast for 2020-21 from 5.7 per cent earlier to 5.2 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty freefall

8:40 AM

Where, Sensex has declined 31% or 12,979 points from the beginning of the year and Nifty has lost 32% or 4,058 points.

In one month, Sensex and Nifty have fallen 32% and 30%, respectively. Over the last week, BSE and NSE indices have fallen 13% and 14%.

Global market scenario

8: 30 AM

Global indices reversed trend and traded on a bullish note as policymakers around the world took further actions, in a move to contain the economic impact from the virus pandemic.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.95%, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.3%.

Except Nikkei, Set and Jakarta Composite, all the other Asian indices turned green, with Taiwan index rising 5%, Kospi 4%, Hang Seng 3% and 2% in Strait Times, Shanghai Composite and SGX Nifty gained marginally.

European indices too closed in green. CAC rose 2.6%, followed 2% growth in DAX and 1,% gain in FTSE.

Coronavirus relative measures in India

8:25 AM

In recent steps to counter coronavirus, Indian Railways and airlines have planned to cancel concessional travel. The government said that it would not allow any commercial passenger aircraft to land in India beginning March 22 for a week. PM Narendra Modi also announced related measures pertaining to combat the virus outbreak yesterday at 8 pm.

Stocks in news on March 20

8: 20 AM

SpiceJet, YES Bank, Goa Carbon among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Market expectations

8 : 15 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a positive note on Friday, tracking overseas trend, as policymakers around the world took further actions, in a move to contain the economic impact from the virus pandemic.

Coronavirus Update

8: 10 AM

Market at close on Thursday

8: 00 AM

Extending decline for the fourth straight session, market indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile and closed 2% lower on Thursday. Sensex closed 581 points lower at 28,288 and Nifty fell 205 points to end at 8,263.

