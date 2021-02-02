Share Market News Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points; Nifty above 14,500; L&T, HDFC Bank, Maruti top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 2: Market indices continued trading at record levels on Tuesday, with Sensex back at 50K mark and Nifty breaching 14,700, in line with positive global equities. Extending gains for second session, Sensex gained by 1,200 points to trade at 49,870 and Nifty gained by 365 points to 14,650. Earlier today, Sensex and Nifty have hit intraday highs of 50,154 and 14,731. Sensex and Nifty have hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,184 and 14,753, on 21 January. Yesterday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed 5% higher on Monday as market participants reacted positively to the announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021. BSE Sensex ended 2,314 points higher at 48,600 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 646 points to 14,281. After Budget 2021-2022, macro data, ongoing corporate earnings season and global market performance will impact stock markets movement this week. Meanwhile, December quarterly earnings announcements by HDFC, Ajanta Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Carborundum Universal, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts among others will also set the tone for the stock market today.

Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11. 41 AM: Bouyed global markets

Asian markets are trading higher taking cues from overnight jump in US markets. Japan to extend state of emergency till March to contain covid-19. RBA rate decision today. US markets bounced back from last week's lows and focus shifts to Silver. Pfizer, Amazon and Alphabet to come out with earnings today.

European markets closed higher supported by global positivity and as investors shrugged off concerns regarding recent speculative trading frenzy with IT stocks leading the pack

11. 33 AM: Indigo Paints shares debuts at 75% premium

Shares of Indigo Paints listed at a 75% premium at Rs 2,607.50 from its issue price of Rs 1,490 a share on BSE and NSE today, given the strong IPO subscription and 2021 Budget-driven bullish broader market.

The stock hit day's high at Rs 2756.30 on BSE and at Rs 2,747 on NSE.

The share later fell on profit booking and touched day's low at Rs 2428.20 and Rs 2,436.05 on BSE and NSE, respectively.

11. 21 AM: Market stocks & bonds see foreign net inflows of $53.5 billion in Jan

Emerging market stocks and bonds saw foreign net inflows of about $53.5 billion in January, building on the momentum from year-end 2020, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday.

Non-resident portfolio inflows to emerging market equities hit $9.4 billion last month and debt instruments attracted $44.2 billion, according to the IIF.

It is the tenth consecutive month of net positive flows to emerging markets.

11. 12AM:Gold and silver outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Brokingnsaid,"On Monday, Spot Gold prices dipped by 0.8 percent to close at $1860 per ounce despite of an appreciating Dollar as stimulus hopes kept its demand elevated. However, strengthening of the US Currency made the Dollar denominated Gold less desirable for other currency holders. The yellow metal gained as additional stimulus measures might lead to inflation. Gold is considered as a hedge against inflations and currency debasement. Also, stricter lockdowns in major economies like UK, Germany, France and China due to resurgence of the virus dampened the outlook which underpinned Gold prices.

As of today Traders can go for buy in Gold at 48200 levels with the stop loss of 47700 levels for the target of 49000 levels. They can also for buy in Silver at 71800 levels with the stop loss of 70900 levels for the target of 73500 levels. In international market gold may test $1900 levels soon."

10. 59 AM: Outlook on affordable housing Update in Budget 2021-22

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Government extended the deadline of purchasing the affordable house from 31st March 2021 to 31st March 2022. So an affordable house purchaser will get an additional deduction of interest, amounting to 1.5 lakh, for loan taken to purchase an affordable house. Government sees Housing for All and affordable housing as priority areas. Further, to keep up the supply of affordable houses, the government proposes that affordable housing projects can avail a tax holiday for one more year-till 31st March, 2022. This will be positive for the real-estate companies like Brigade enterprises and Sobha developers."

10. 32 AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The 5% thumps up given by the Sensex reflects the market's resounding approval of the bold reform-growth-orientation of the budget. Like the 1991 Budget which initiated liberalization in India, this budget marks a clear turn to the right in economic policy in India. The stage is set for India embracing privatization in right earnest. There are concerns regarding the high fiscal deficit. Also, implementation holds the key in achieving the targets. The present global liquidity construct and the historically low-interest rate regime favour the continuation of the bull market. So stay invested, particularly in sectors like financials especially private sector banking ( PSU banks will give trading opportunities) IT, pharma, autos, cement and segments of FMCG. Domestic cyclicals appear to be strong bets"

10. 17 AM:Stocks to watch today on February 2

Power Grid, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, Coal India among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

10.06 AM: Opening session outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"After a stellar run yesterday, the markets have opened with a gap up this morning. Traders should not be hasty as the run up has been sharp and the stops are wide at this point in time. While the overall trend remains positive, a 'buy on dips' strategy would be advisable. The Nifty would gain further momentum after it crosses the high of 14750 as that would lead the index to 14900-15000. The current support for the Nifty is as low as 14100 so cautious trading should be implemented."

9. 50 AM: Market at record highs post Budget

Earlier today, Sensex rose above the psychological key level of 50,000 and Nifty neared 14,154. Today, Sensex and Nifty have hit intraday highs of 50,058 and 14,699. Sensex and Nifty have earlier hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,184 and 14,753, on 21 January.

9. 47 AM: Results today

HDFC, Ajanta Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Carborundum Universal, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management, Intellect Design Arena, Neuland Laboratories, NOCIL, PI Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Vinati Organics and Wonderla Holidays are among 69 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

9. 40 AM: Market update

Market indices continued trading at record levels on Tuesday, with Sensex back at 50K mark, in line with positive global equities. Extending gains for second session, Sensex gained by 1,200 points to trade at 49,870 and Nifty gained by 365 points to 14,650. Today, Sensex and Nifty have hit intraday highs of 50,058 and 14,699. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 33AM: Global markets

Asian stocks are trading higher on Tuesday following an overnight jump on Wall Street. European markets reversed trend and closed higher today as Chinese manufacturing activity in January came in at 51.5.

US stocks jumped on Monday, the first session of February. Meanwhile, a group of 10 Republican senators sent President Joe Biden a letter on Sunday, urging him to consider a smaller, scaled-down Covid-19 relief proposal. His current plan calls for $1.9 trillion in additional fiscal stimulus.

9. 20 AM:FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,494.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 90.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 February, provisional data showed.

9. 16 AM: Nifty technical outlook post Budget

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"The Finance Minister stood by her words and has delivered 'like never before' budget. Since the market had lighten up ahead of the event, market participants had all the reason to grab this opportunity with both hands and hence, we could see a gargantuan move to clock probably the biggest gains ever on the budget day. As far as Nifty is concerned, as long as we are above 14000-14100, there is no reason to worry for. Purely looking at Nifty's price structure, we would have stayed cautious at the current level but the way BANKNIFTY has taken off, it's better to be on the positive side. The banking was a real charioteer today and the way it's hastened towards record highs, all eyes would be on this space going forward."

9. 10 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Reserach said in its note," NSE-NIFTY breached its prior daily falling trend amidst upbeat union budget. Yesterday, the index rose to one-week closing high. Overall market breadth turned in favour of the bulls and major sectors remained positive. Due to such a strong up-move in the index, its major technical indicators reversed from their lower levels and given buy signal. This could take the index towards 14,500-level initially and 14,650-level subsequently. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 13,950-level.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,850 and then at 13,419 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,524 and then at 14,768 levels. "

9.05 AM: Rupee closing yesterday

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to end at 73.02 per dollar on Monday due to fiscal concerns after the government projected a higher fiscal deficit for 2020-21 and increased borrowing target in the budget

8. 50 AM: Budget outlook for market

V.P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance said,"A progressive and growth-oriented budget presented under difficult circumstances that has also given serious consideration to some of the persistent problems of the banking and financial services sector. We are pleased that the FM has reduced the eligible loan amount for recovery under the SARFAESI Act for NBFCs. It will help in strengthening the NBFC sector by improving credit discipline among borrowers. The one concern we have is about the elevated fiscal deficit and its potential inflationary impact. Going forward, the onus will be on the government to ensure that the deficit levels are progressively brought down in tune with its projections."

8. 45 AM: Closing on Budget Day

Yesterday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed 5% higher on Monday as market participants reacted positively to the announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021. BSE Sensex ended 2,314 points higher at 48,600 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 646 points to 14,281. After Budget 2021-2022, macro data, ongoing corporate earnings season and global market performance will impact stock markets movement this week.

Indices recorded the biggest Budget Day gain ever since 1997 as the first digital Budget 2021 ticked all the right boxes for the equity market, with heavy buying seen in PSU banks, banking, infra and metal stocks. On last year's budget announcement, Sensex had crashed 2.43% and closed right below 40K.

