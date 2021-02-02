Stocks in news: PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, Coal India

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are HDFC, Ajanta Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Carborundum Universal, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts.

PowerGrid Corporation: The company has been declared as the successful bidder for Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan.

Axis Bank: CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AAA / Stable, CRISIL AA+ / Stable / CRISIL A1+' ratings on the debt instruments of Axis Bank.

Hero MotoCorp: The company's sales in January 2021 fell 3.14% to 4,85,889 units from 5,01,622 units, YoY. Domestic sales declined 4.15 percent at 4,67,776 units, while exports rose 33.6% YoY to 18,113 units.

Indian Bank: The bank declared five NPA accounts, including Cox & Kings and Era Infra Engineering, having Rs 148.03 crore exposure as fraud.

Coal India: Coal production in January 2021 was at 60.5 million tonnes as against 63.1 million tonnes in January 2020. Company's offtake fell to 53.3 million tonnes from 55.9 million tonnes in same periods.

Eicher Motors: The company sold 68,887 units of Royal Enfield in January 2021 as against 63,520 units in January 2020.

NMDC: The company announced production of 3.86 million tonnes in January 2021 as against 3.31 million tonnes in January 2020. Company's sales came in at 3.74 million tonnes as against 2.96 million tonnes in same periods.

Artson Engineering: The company has received modified Purchase Orders (POs) totalling to Rs 54.91 crore.

Castrol India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 582.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 187.7 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 2,997 crore from Rs 935.2 crore YoY.

PVR: The company set issue price for QIP at Rs 1,440 per share and raised Rs 800 crore.

Results today: HDFC, Ajanta Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Carborundum Universal, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management, Intellect Design Arena, Neuland Laboratories, NOCIL, PI Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Vinati Organics and Wonderla Holidays are among 69 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.