Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty at 11,730; ONGC, Bajaj twins, Sun Pharma top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 30: After a muted pre-opening session, market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 178 points higher at 39,927 and Nifty gained 45 points to 11,715. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Reliance Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Dixon Technologies, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Steel, Just Dial will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 172 points lower at 39,749 and Nifty fell 58 points to 11,670

11.38 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 453 lakh confirmed cases and 11.86 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. In India, coronavirus cases neared 80-lakh with total deaths standing at 1.21 lakh.

11. 26 AM: Nifty outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said," Since the last few days, almost all chartists are keeping a close eye on 11660 and has been considered a strong as well as crucial support. We still remain hopeful but the real conviction will now come only after Nifty surpassing the intermediate hurdle of 11770 - 11800 and if this has to happen, globally we need to have some respite and for us, the banking should resume the upward trajectory. For the coming session, the intraday support is at 11600."

11. 11AM: Gold outlook

Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," President Donald Trump's administration stated that any agreement on the virus relief fund will only happen after the elections next week. Despite of a weaker labor market the U.S. economy revived at a record pace in the third quarter of 2020 reflecting the enormous amount of stimulus infused by the government which further pressurized the yellow metal prices. However, resurgence of the virus in U.S., Europe and many other nations around the globe amid uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections limited the losses for the safe haven, Gold. Festival demand and uncertainty on election may support the gold prices. Increase cases of corono virus may increase safe haven demand of gold.

As for today traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,200 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49900 levels for the target of 50800 levels. They can also go for buy in Silver at Rs 60,000 levels, with the stop loss of 59,200 levels and for the target of 61,200 levels."

10. 57 AM: Reliance Industries share trading flat

Reliance Industries share was trading flat in early trade today ahead of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's Q2 earnings today. RIL share gained 0.57% to Rs 2038 against previous close of Rs 2026 on BSE. Total 1.06 lakh shares changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 21.64 crore. Market cap of Reliance Industries stood at Rs 13.80 lakh crore.

10. 48 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 30

HPCL, Pidilite, Vedanta, Canara Bank, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

10. 24AM: Nifty outlook

On markets today --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"Yesterday's low of 11600 has become a crucial support for the market. If we break that, a wave of shorts might get triggered and we could see a slide till 11400 levels. The upside resistance is at 11900-11950. Until we do not get past that, the bias will be on the sell side."

10. 15AM: Vodafone Idea share rises over 6%

Vodafone Idea share rose over 6% in early trade today after the telco narrowed its Q2 loss to Rs 7218 crore. In corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, the firm reported a consolidated loss of Rs 50,921.9 crore. In Q1 of current fiscal, losses of the firm stood at Rs 25,460 crore.

Vodafone Idea stock rose up to 6.44% to Rs 8.92 against earlier close of Rs 8.38 on BSE. Total 249.23 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 21.57 crore on BSE.

9. 40 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 420.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 253.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 October, provisional data showed.

9. 33 AM: Market outlook

AS per Reliance Research, NSE-NIFTY extended loss post a breakdown from its short-term moving average 20-day EMA and slipped to fresh 3-week low. Yesterday, major sectors remained in pressure. Overall market breadth remained negative. As mentioned earlier, our near-term bearish stance will remain intact as its key technical indicators are negatively poised. A sustainable move below 11,661 mark will confirm short-term bearish reversal. That could drag the index towards 11,400 and 11,200 levels subsequently. On the higher side, its psychological hurdle point-12,000 level will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,633 and then at 11,537 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,878 and then at 12,026 levels.

9. 23 AM: Opening session

Sensex opened 178 points higher at 39,927 and Nifty gained 45 points to 11,715.

9. 12 AM: Global Market

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Friday, after a rebound in US equities. Global equities were buoyed today amid upbeat domestic economic data and rally in stocks in anticipation of better earnings report.

European stocks turned positive after European Central Bank left its policy unchanged this time around and committed to take new action in December in the form of more bond purchases or cheap credit for banks, in a move to to contain the growing fallout from a second wave of coronavirus infections.

9.01 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Reliance Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Dixon Technologies, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Steel, Just Dial, NIIT, Quess Corp, UPL, Vakrangee and Zee Media among others will announce their financial results for the September quarter today.

8. 50 AM: Rupee outlook

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International -said:"The slide for the Indian rupee continues, as it slips below the 74/$ level, INR is now trading at a 2-month low. We are just a week away from the US Presidential election and the lack of clarity on the new stimulus package has created market uncertainty. Reports emerging that the Indian government is finalizing the next stimulus package to boost sentiment and bring growth back on track. Going forward a clear outcome from the US election, clarity on stimulus package from the US, and the Indian government will guide the INR."

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the rupee fell for the second straight session and ended another 23 paise lower at 74.10 per US dollar, tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Benchmark indices ended on a bearish note for the second consecutive session on Thursday, the October derivatives expiry day, amid weak global equities.

Yesterday, Sensex ended 172 points lower at 39,749 and Nifty fell 58 points to 11,670

