FPIs invest Rs 8,381 crore in five trading sessions of November

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have put in a net Rs 8,381 crore into Indian markets in first five trading sessions of November, with participants growing more confident in view of resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly numbers, among others.

As per depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 6,564 crore into equities and Rs 1,817 in the debt segment, taking the total net inflow to Rs 8,381 crore during November 2-6.

In October, overseas investors were net buyers with Rs 22,033 crore investment in Indian markets. Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said opening of the economy, resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly results have kept investor interest intact. The fall in the COVID-19 cases in India and weak US dollar also augured well, he added.

For investment in the debt segment, Srivastava said, among other factors, expectation of the yield softening further on the back of recent measures announced by the RBI would have also attracted FPI investment.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww noted that "inflows into India have been across sectors and have not been sector specific".

Money is flowing into quality companies with sound fundamentals uniformly, Jain added.

Going forward, after the US election results, more stable investor sentiment could be expected, he said.

"With MSCI announcing a rejig in the foreign ownership limits in the MSCI global indices for Indian stocks, Indian equities may witness increased investments from FPI," Srivastava said.

Also, continuation of accommodative stance by global central banks may ensure flow of foreign investments into emerging markets including India, he noted.

