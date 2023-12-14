'Infosys stock fell 40%': Top fund manager Sunil Singhania recounts first day at MF when Sensex crashed

scorecardresearch
At BT500 Wealth Creators Summit, the founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP spoke about his investment strategy and how investing in India evolved in the past two decades

Sunil Singhania, founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP on Wednesday recounted his first day at a mutual fund when he saw Sensex crash. 

Speaking at BT500 Wealth Creators Summit, Singhania said April 10, 2003 was the first day he joined work at a mutual fund (after working at equities) and on that very day Infosys fell 40% and Mastek fell 50% with Sensex falling to 2,600. 

"My boss said 'kya panauti (ill omen) hain'. I said it can't fall further and this is a good base," said Singhania.

He was speaking at a session titled "The Road Ahead for Indian Markets" along with Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC and AMFI chairman; and Swarup Anand Mohanty, VC & CEO, Mirae Asset Managers (India).

Singhania also spoke about his investment strategy.

"Do all your research before you buy, not after you buy and invest as if you are becoming a partner in the business and a partner can't be for 2 days or 5 days, a partner is perpetual," he said. 

"Our analysts (at Abakkus) are very focused, we are here to create wealth from a longer-term perspective, we are not traders, we don't intend to create wealth on a day-to-day basis," he added. 

Singhania said 2003 was a good time to invest in smaller compamies. 

"I'm a balance sheet person, I read 1200 balance sheets every year. At that time, mutual funds never looked at smaller companies. It felt like driving on a German highway at 250 kms with no car in sight. Our mutual fund had Rs 100-crore AUM and later we became 50-60% larger than HDFC mutual fund," he said. 

He said nowadays there are far more analysts and many more analysts on Twitter. "Even people with 100 followers mention a stock and that rises 20% in no time," he observed. 

"In markets you only need two things: liquidity at right time and patience," Singhania said. 
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 14, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
