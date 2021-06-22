Stock Market Updates: Sensex ends flat, Nifty at 15,773; auto, IT top gainers

Equity benchmark Sensex settled 14.25 points or 0.03% higher at 52,588.71 amid profit booking. The Nifty 50 rose 26.25 points or 0.17% to end at 15,772.75.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 53,018.71 while Nifty 50 index hit an intraday high of 15,880.95 in the morning session today.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 5%, followed by L&T, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Titan and Infosys.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HUL were among the draggers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 12 ended in the green.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 241 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 52,815.89, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 76 points or 0.49 per cent to 15,822.95.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.47% lower at $74.55 per barrel.