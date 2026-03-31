How much does Artemis II cost—and who pays for it?

NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed lunar flight in more than 50 years, is part of a programme that has already run into tens of billions of dollars, with costs largely borne by US taxpayers and supplemented by international and private-sector partners.

The mission itself does not have a publicly disclosed standalone price tag, but credible estimates from government audits suggest that each Artemis launch—including the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft—costs over $4 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Related Articles

That means Artemis II, which will carry four astronauts around the Moon on a 10-day flight, sits within this multi-billion-dollar per-launch range.

A $90+ billion programme—and counting

Artemis II is only one part of NASA’s broader Artemis programme, which has seen massive cumulative spending over more than a decade.

A NASA inspector general estimate cited by Bloomberg put the total Artemis programme cost at about $93 billion through 2025.

The high costs reflect the development of new heavy-lift rockets, deep-space crew systems, and long-term lunar infrastructure.

Who pays for Artemis II?

US government (primary funding source)

The bulk of Artemis funding comes from the US federal budget allocated to NASA. The agency’s annual funding—approved by Congress—directly finances development, testing, and missions like Artemis II.

Advertisement

This makes American taxpayers the primary financial backers of the mission.

Private contractors (industrial partners)

According to a Reuters, major aerospace companies are deeply involved in building Artemis hardware such as :

Boeing (SLS core stage)

Northrop Grumman (boosters)

Lockheed Martin (Orion spacecraft)

These firms are paid through government contracts, meaning their role is execution rather than independent funding.

International partners

Artemis is also a global programme. Agencies from Canada, Europe, and Japan contribute technology, crew participation, and future infrastructure components. For example, Artemis II includes a Canadian astronaut, reflecting shared investment and collaboration.

However, their contributions are relatively smaller compared to U.S. funding.

Why the costs are so high

Artemis II is not just a standalone mission—it is a systems test for future lunar landings and long-term Moon exploration.

Advertisement

The programme is designed to:

Validate deep-space human flight systems

Enable future lunar landings later this decade

Lay the groundwork for a permanent Moon base and eventual Mars missions

This long-term ambition—combined with delays, redesigns, and evolving political priorities—has pushed costs significantly higher.

Artemis II itself is expected to cost several billion dollars (over $4 billion per launch), but it is part of a much larger effort that has already crossed $90 billion and could exceed $100 billion.

The mission is primarily funded by the US government, with contributions from international partners and execution by major aerospace contractors—making it one of the most expensive space exploration programmes since Apollo.