Stocks in news: Biocon, Torrent Pharma, Cyient, Cadila, Canara Bank and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting official numbers of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP), to be released later in the day.

KPIT Technologies: The compay announced that it has entered into an agreement with Vayavya Labs Private Limited and its shareholders for acquiring majority stake in the company. As per the filing, the company plans to buy 78.5% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 24.56 crore.

Cadila Healthcare: Company's board of directors will hold a meet on Monday, March 16,2020, to consider, interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2019-2020.

Canara Bank: The lender has allotted Basel-III compliant tier-II bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Cyient: Reliance Mutual Fund has purchased 1 lakh shares of Cyient through open market, taking its total shareholding to 5.045% in the company.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Company board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 32 per equity share of Rs 5 per fully paid up(includes a special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share). The dividend is expected to be paid on or around March 26, 2020.

Biocon: The pharma major announced it has won patent litigation asserted by Sanofi for insulin Glargine Device Patent in US, which was co-developed with Mylan in the US.