Market turns weak, volatile: Top stocks that may deliver up to 75% returns in 12 months

BusinessToday.In
Sensex heading toward 32,000, Nifty below 10,000: Top stocks that may deliver up to 75% returns in 12 months

In Asia, Hang Seng fell 975 points or 3.13%, Nikkei crashed 974 points or 4.51% and the Taiwan Sec Index was down 182 points or 1.66%. India felt the jitters of the global market crash with the Sensex and Nifty falling up to 523 points and 150 points, respectively. 

 
 

India's efficient companies: Phillips Carbon, Nocil, Gujarat Alkalies and more

NRIs' net inflows saw a jump last year: These were their 5 favourite stocks

Foreign investors favourites: Indiabulls Ventures, Himadri Chemical, SpiceJet and more

Indian economy shows recovery signs: Here are 5 best performing sectors

The Indian economy is showing signs of recovery as corporate numbers for Q3FY18 has improved.
Stocks of these sectors have been most badly affected since Budget 2018

Markets continue to remain volatile after rising US government bond yields triggered global sell off. BSE Sensex has lost over 2040 points since the budget day.
Budget 2018: 5 stocks that rallied on Budget Day in the past

Analysis: Why you should be a long-term investor in equities

Stocks trading less than their face value: Risky bets for the investment portfolio

Out of 7,659 listed companies, 284 stocks were trading at a discount to their face value on 1 March 2018.
Mutual funds favourites: Jindal Steel, Escorts, Nocil and more

Nirav Modi case: PNB fraud affects stocks of Union Bank, Allahabad Bank, SBI, Axis Bank

How market volatility has hit Reliance Industries, TCS, ITC, other top companies

The recent market volatility has eroded investors wealth worth Rs 4.14 lakh crores since 31 Jan 2018.
Budget 2018: Stocks with less than Rs 250 crores turnover zooms on tax rate cut

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to cut the corporate income tax rate to 25 percent for companies with a turnover of upto Rs 250 crore.
Union Budget 2018: Infrastructure stocks to watch out on Feb 1

Rising bond yields are exposing debt funds to duration risk

