BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
In Asia, Hang Seng fell 975 points or 3.13%, Nikkei crashed 974 points or 4.51% and the Taiwan Sec Index was down 182 points or 1.66%. India felt the jitters of the global market crash with the Sensex and Nifty falling up to 523 points and 150 points, respectively.
The Indian economy is showing signs of recovery as corporate numbers for Q3FY18 has improved.
Markets continue to remain volatile after rising US government bond yields triggered global sell off. BSE Sensex has lost over 2040 points since the budget day.
Out of 7,659 listed companies, 284 stocks were trading at a discount to their face value on 1 March 2018.
The recent market volatility has eroded investors wealth worth Rs 4.14 lakh crores since 31 Jan 2018.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to cut the corporate income tax rate to 25 percent for companies with a turnover of upto Rs 250 crore.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces