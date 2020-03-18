Stocks in news: NLC India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, PVR, Steel Strips and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Brickwork has upgraded the rating on lower tier-ti bonds - series XV-B of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd from 'BWR BB' (Stable) to 'BWR BB+' (Stable).

Hexaware Technologies: The IT major announced that it has ranked for the fourth time in a row, among IT services (ITS) providers receiving Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year.

Hudco: The company board has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 0.75 for FY20.

Steel Strips: Promoters of the company have acquired 18,722 equity shares, representing 0.13% stake of Rs 10 each through open market mechanism.

PVR: ICRA Limited, the credit rating agency has kept PVR's ratings unchanged at the earlier ratings of [ICRA]AA-(Positive)/A1+.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd : Yamuna Syndicate has purchased 8,025 equity shares of the company.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company said that it has placed the Commercial Papers (CPs) worth Rs 1500 crore for 90 days at 5.65% per annum discount rate. The above CP is a part of fund based limit of Rs 10,000 crore as approved by the board in its meeting, the filing further added.

NLC India: Compnany board of directors have approved commercial paper upto Rs 6,000 crore in tranches inclusive of already a proved issuance of commercial paper limit of Rs 2000 crore. The oard has also approved issuance of bonds in the nature of debentures upto Rs 5,000cCrore in tranches.

Equitas Holdings IPO: In another update, reports suggested that management of the company plans to delay the Initial Public Offering, which was due to start bidding process between April 5-7, 2020. The company management reportedly said that since markets are volatile, it is not an opportune moment to get listed. "We need to see what's good for the bank while getting listed," the management added.