Stocks in news: Tata Power, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Canara Bank, GAIL, Embassy Parks, Reliance Industries

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Ashok Leyland, IDFC, CONCOR, HAL, Apollo Hospitals, IOB, Bank of India, ION Exchange, Indiabulls Ventures, Endurance Tech, JB Chemicals, ICRA among others.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 561 points lower at 34,868 and Nifty fell 165 points to 10,305.

On the currency front, Rupee ended stronger at 75.72 per dollar as against the previous closing of 75.64 per dollar today

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,766.9 crore while DIIs sold Rs 1,524.9 crore worth in equities on Wednesday

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 points, Nifty at 10,234; Ashok Leyland, IDFC, Bank of India results today

Tata Power: The company board has approved raising authorised share capital by Rs 200 crore to Rs 779 crore.

BPCL: Company plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore during fiscal 2021 via NCDs.

Bharti Infratel: Company said it has decided to extend the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months till 31 August.

Canara Bank: Company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for Q4FY20, as against a net loss of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

GAIL: Company reported a 170% growth in its fourth-quarter net profit, as lower corporate tax rate offset lower petrochemical and natural gas prices.

Prestige Estates: Company reported a 64% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 51.1 crore for the quarter ended March, as against Rs 141.9 crore in the year-ago period.

India Glycols: Company board approved raising Rs 250 crore via equity.

Embassy Parks REIT: Company said Blackstone Group has raised $302 million through after selling 6.7 crore units in Embassy Office Parks REIT at Rs 341 each.

General Insurance Corp: Company reported near doubling of its net profit to Rs 1,197.4 crore for the March quarter,as against Rs 603.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Company's net premium rose to Rs 8,439.9 crore YoY as against Rs 5,774.8 crore.

Reliance Industries: The Competition Commission has approved Facebook's proposed acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Karur Vysya Bank: Company profit stood at Rs 83.70 crore in Q4FY20 as against profit of Rs 60 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue came in at Rs 590.48 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 619.23 crore in Q4FY19.

Earnings today: Ashok Leyland, IDFC, CONCOR, HAL, Apollo Hospitals, IOB, Bank of India, ION Exchange, Indiabulls Ventures, Endurance Tech, JB Chemicals, ICRA among others will report their Q4 results today.