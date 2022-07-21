Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, other ace investors increased stakes in these firms in Q1

Seasoned equity investors raised their stake in a couple of stocks during the June quarter when the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty retreated over 9 per cent due to rising uncertainty over inflation and heavy outflow by foreign institutional investors. Here’s what they bought during the April-June quarter on Dalal Street.



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Initial shareholding data showed that ace equity investor Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased around 1.4 per cent stake in Escorts Kubota as of June 30. His name was not among the key shareholders of the company on March 31, 2022. Before that, he had a 5.2 per cent stake in the company as of December 31. On the other hand, he cut his stake in Tata Motors, Autoline Industries and NCC, among others.



Akash Bhansali

Another equity investor Akash Bhansali, who is known for his stock picking skills, increased his stake in Schneider Electric Infrastructure to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent during the same period. However, he slashed some stakes in Arvind Fashions and Welspun Corp.



Dolly Khanna

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna, whose portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, is seen picking stocks like Chennai Petroleum Corporation, National Oxygen and Monte Carlo Fashions. Khanna further lapped up a stake in companies such as Pondy Oxides & Chemicals (to 3.9 per cent from 3.6 per cent), Tinna Rubber Infrastructure (to 1.8 per cent from 1.6 per cent) and Ajanta Soya (to 1.5 per cent from 1.5 per cent).



Ashish Kacholia

Quarterly shareholding data further highlighted that another ace investor Ashish Kacholia further added shares of Gravita India, Faze Three, La Opala RG, Xpro India, United Drilling Tools and Fineotex Chemical, among others. With a stake of 4.2 per cent, he also entered Inflame Appliances during the quarter gone by. His name was not among the key shareholders during the previous quarters.



Anil Kumar Goel

Anil Kumar Goel, who is known for picking micro and small businesses, added players like Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese, Nahar Capital, Nahar Spinning Mills, Precot and Uttam Sugar Mills, among others.



Vijay Kedia

Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia, who follows SMILE as a principle in investing; which translates into small in size, medium in experience, large in aspiration and extra-large in market potential, also lapped up a couple of stocks in the June quarter. Some of the stocks in the list include Elecon Engineering, Vaibhav Global and Cera Sanitaryware, among others.

