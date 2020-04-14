Stocks in news: NTPC, DCB Bank, Biocon, Apollo Tyres and more

Key Highlights:

- PM Narendra Modi addressed the 1.3 billion citizens of the nation and announced the extension of the virus-induced-lockdown till May 3rd, 2020

- As the press release by MCX, SEBI has decided to continue with the restricted trading hours (till 5PM) for all commodities until further notice

- DGCA has also announced continued suspension of all domestic and international airlines' operations till 11:59 pm of May 3, 2020. Further, all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall remain cancelled as well.

- Barclays has revised their India GDP growth forecast further to 0.0% for CY2020 from 2.5% earlier, and to 0.8% for FY20-21 from 3.5% earlier

- Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 10K mark to 10,393 total cases, 339 deaths and 117 recoveries

- On Monday, BSE Sensex closed 469 points lower at 30,690 and NSE Nifty ended 118 points to 8,993.

- Rupee, the local unit ended almost flat, gaining 2 paise to 76.27 per dollar

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,243.7 cr worth of equities and DIIs also offloaded Rs 1,096.9 cr in equities on Monday

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

NTPC: The company has decided to raise Rs. 4,374.10 crore on 16 April 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds

DCB Bank: Company reported advances and declined in the Q4 FY 20. Provisionally, Deposits stood at Rs 30373 cr, rising 6.8% yearly and 2.2% quarterly. Company's Advances came to Rs 25677 cr, rising 7.6% yearly, and dropping by 0.2% on a quarterly basis. CASA stood at Rs6492 cr, falling 3.9% yearly & 6% on a quarterly basis. CASA ratio was at 21.4% compared to 23.8% yoy and 23.2% qoq.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company has started manufacturing Hand Sanitizers at its Distillery units in Jawaharpur and Nigohi, Uttar Pradesh and Kolhapur unit in Maharashtra.

Biocon: The company with Mylan N.V. announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in Australia. Fulphila is approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the treatment of cancer patients following chemotherapy, to decrease the duration of severe neutropenia and so reduce the incidence of infections, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.

Apollo Tyres: Board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on April 17, 2020, to consider, inter-alia, the issue of non-convertible debentures (ncds) through private placement.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed its long-term issuer rating at 'INDAAA'and kept the outlook stable.

DFM Foods: The company announced that it has resumed partial operations at its Greater Noida Plant/Factory (U.P)

