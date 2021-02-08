Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, PNB, BEML, Maruti, Ashoka Buildcon, Pfizer

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Q3 earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are BPCL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Astrazeneca Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Godrej Consumer Products.

Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 14,925; ITC, ONGC, SBI, Maruti top gainers

Adani Enterprises: The company arm bought 23.5 percent stake in Mumbai international airport for Rs 1700 crore.

Britannia: The company reported a profit of Rs 452.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 368.9 crore in Q3FY20. Company's revenue rose to Rs 3,165.6 crore from Rs 2,982.7 crore YoY.

Punjab National Bank: The bank reported a profit of Rs 506 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 621 crore in Q2FY21. Company's revenue fell to Rs 8,313 crore from Rs 8,444.9 crore QoQ.

BEML: The company signed a MoUs with 11 entities to explore & enhance business in defence & aerosapce.

Maruti Suzuki: Total production in January 2021 dropped to 1.60 lakh units from 1.79 lakh units in January 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 88.4 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 32.4 crore in Q 3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 1,305.5 crore from Rs 1,280.4 crore YoY.

Fortis Healthcare: The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 53.88 crore in Q3 FY21 against a loss of Rs 69.3 crore in Q3F Y20. Company's revenue rose to Rs 1,177 crore from Rs 1,169 crore YoY.

Sanofi India: The company reviewed the proposed plan of the Sanofi Group to globally sell some of its old brands along with their trademarks which Sanofi Group owns.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: The company reported a profit of Rs 20.67 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 11.14 crore in Q3FY20. Company;s revenue rose to Rs 225.75 crore from Rs 203.8 crore YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company and Safran signed MoU for Collaboration in the development, manufacture, maintenance, training and upgrade of high-thrust aero-engines.

Pfizer: The company reported a profit of Rs 141.2 crore in December quarter 2020 as against Rs 139.1 crore in December quarter 2019, while its revenue increased to Rs 593.5 crore from Rs 538.2 crore YoY.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company signed new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for sale of 13.15 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical. The company received the intimation for cancellation of 1.995 MW order of solar power plant under captive power producer (CPP) and Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment of the company.

Earnings today: BPCL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Astrazeneca Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Godrej Consumer Products, NMDC, Redington India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sun TV Network, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Usha Martin and Vakrangee among other will announce their December quarter results on Monday.