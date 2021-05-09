8 of 10 most valued companies add Rs 81,250.83 crore in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Eight out of the top-10 most-valued firms together hit a market valuation of Rs 81,250.83 crore last week. Amongst these companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer.

Only Infosys and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took losses in their market cap for the week closed on Friday. Rest eight companies - TCS, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank - emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of TCS shot up from Rs 34,623.12 crore to Rs 11,58,542.89 crore. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd added Rs 13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,66,950.71 crore. The valuation of HDFC also gained Rs 13,728.03 crore to Rs 4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 6,213.06 crore to Rs 3,52,756.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed Rs 4,428.5 crore to Rs 4,19,776.85 crore and that of State Bank of India jumped Rs 4,239.2 crore to Rs 3,19,679.59 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance Ltd gained Rs 2,797.59 crore to Rs 3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of Rs 1,323.64 to Rs 7,80,174.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 40,033.57 crore to Rs 12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 639.11 crore to Rs 5,76,228.85 crore.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.

Reliance Industries was leading the top-10 most-valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, and State Bank of India.

(With inputs from PTI.)