Coffee Day Enterprises share falls 48% in 4 days

Coffee Day Enterprises share price was locked in lower circuit for the fourth straight day since the death of the company's MD and Chairman VG Siddhartha. His body was recovered from Netravathi river on Wednesday morning. He was missing since Monday evening.

Cafe Coffee Day share plunged lost another 10% to hit all-time low of Rs 99.90 on BSE, against yesterday's closing value of Rs 110.95.

There are only sellers in the stock with pending sell orders worth 22,42,449 shares on BSE and 77,22,894 shares on NSE and no buyers standing. Volume-wise, 77,840 shares (including BSE and NSE) trade on the bourses. The share has lost 92.65 points or 48.08% since Monday's closing.

The Coffee Day Enterprises' share price is trading below 30, 50, 150 and 200 days moving average. The stock of Coffee Day has fallen over 62% in the last 6 months and over 48% in a week on both the bourses.

Moreover, investors of the Coffee Day Enterprises share have lost Rs 1,957.25 crore in market wealth since Tuesday. The market capitalisation of the firm currently stands at Rs 2,110.40 crore on BSE. On Monday, market capitalisation of Coffee Day Enterprises stood at Rs 4067.65 crore, prior to reports of Siddhartha going missing. Coffee Day's market capitalisation was at its peak on September 19, 2018 at Rs 6,678 crore.

The promoter group of CCD owns 53.93% stake out of which 75.70% has been pledged. Meanwhile, the founder, VG Siddhartha's stake in Cafe Coffee Day stands at 32.75%, of which 71.4% or 4.93 crore shares are pledged.

Meanwhile many lender listed firms namely Karnataka Bank, HDFC and RBL Bank have submitted clarification notice to the exchange platforms regarding loan exposure of CCD.

Edited by Rupa Burman Roy

More on Market News

More on Market Live