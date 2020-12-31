FIIs infuse Rs 65,246 crore in 2020, equal 2013 record in November-December

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) poured in a record Rs 1.13 lakh crore in last two months of 2020, equalling the highest ever inflows logged by them in 2013 into Indian equity market. In 2019, FIIs infused Rs 1 lakh crore-the second highest ever inflows in the history.

For the year 2020, FIIs infused Rs 65,246.26 crore into the Indian market. The inflow of funds in the last two months rose after the end of election in the United States and weakness in the dollar index. Strong corporate earnings at home also raised sentiment on Dalal Street.

Powered by FII inflows, Sensex gained a huge 8,137 points in the last two months compared to a rise of 6,497 points in 2020.

Nifty too rose 2,339 points in November-December compared to gain of 1,813 points in this year.

Apart from index related flows, hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted expectations of a swift reopening of the global economy, which would help the resumption of business activities, and better than expected quarterly results enthused foreign investors during the period.

These factors led the markets to close at record highs in the last session of 2020 after Coronavirus pandemic brought the benchmark indices to multiyear lows in March-end.

The market extended gains for the seventh trading session today. While Sensex ended 5 points higher at 47,751, Nifty closed 0.20 points higher at 13,981, after hitting 14,000 for the first time during the session. Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,896 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,010 today.

Sensex rises 16% in 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic, posts highest returns since 2017

Sensex has gained 15.75% in 2020 despite falling to its multiyear low in March when coronavirus threat roiled the Indian equity market.

Nifty rose 14.90% or 1,813 points during the year to close at a life time high of 13,981. It crossed the key level of 14k for the first time and further touched a record high of 14,024 during the trading session today.

Top stocks to buy in 2021: Here's what brokerages say