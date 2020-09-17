Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to list on stock exchanges operating in IFSC

The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday allowed emerging investment vehicles -REITs and InvITs - to list on stock exchanges operating in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Besides, the watchdog has asked bourses in the IFSC to evolve a detailed framework prescribing the initial and continuous listing requirements for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) whose units are proposed to be listed.

In a circular, Sebi said units of InvITs and REITs meeting certain conditions may be permitted to list on stock exchanges operating in the IFSC.

Such units should be regulated by the securities market regulators in the permissible jurisdictions.

