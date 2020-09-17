Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 180 points, Nifty at 11,540; Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 17: Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Thursday, amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 185 points lower at 39,120 and Nifty fell 65 points t011,539. Yesterday, 30-scrip BSE benchmark Sensex ended 258 points higher at 39,302 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 82 points higher at 11,604.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

Market outlook

"Benchmark indices ended the day with gains, with most sectoral indices contributing to the gains. However, the continued border tensions and unabated virus infections limited the gains. Global cues were also positive as participants awaited policy statement from US FOMC meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Any indication of increased bond-buying will be a positive trigger for the markets. Markets are expected to be in sync with global cues tomorrow. Upsides seem to be limited, considering the lack of fresh domestic triggers for the market," Nair added.

Closing yesterday

Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Wednesday amid positive global cues. Extending gains for the second straight session, the 30-scrip BSE benchmark Sensex ended 258 points higher at 39,302 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 82 points higher at 11,604.