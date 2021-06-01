Sensex, Nifty end flat; ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI top gainers

Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid profitbooking and positive cues from global markets. Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934, while the broader Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 15,574.

Top Sensex loser was ICICI Bank shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were among the top gainers.

Reliance Industries share, which rose nearly 10% in last two sessions, ended 0.36% higher at Rs 2,168.25 on BSE.

On the 30-stock index, 16 stocks ended in the red.

In early trade, Sensex reclaimed the 52,000 mark and hit an intra day high of 52,228.

Nifty rose to all time high of 15,660 against previous close of 15,582.

Market breadth was positive with 1,323 shares rising against 1,812 stocks falling on BSE.

Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 222.84 lakh crore on BSE.

Commenting on how to trade the market ahead, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said, "For the coming session, 15,430 - 15,400 are to be seen as key supports; whereas on the higher side, every 100 points (round figure) move from hereon should be considered an intraday level in the northward direction. Before this, today's high of 15,660 to be considered as immediate resistance.

Unlike previous sessions, the stock specific action today was also not encouraging at all. The stock picking was a bit tedious task and hence going forward one needs to be very choosy while doing this exercise. We reiterate on avoiding aggressive bets and one should strictly follow a proper risk management."

BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 2 points and fell 73 points, respectively.

Metal and banking stocks saw profit booking with BSE metal index slipping 306 points and bankex falling 223 points.

Oil and gas stocks were the top gainers with BSE oil and gas index rising 116 points to 16,588.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "Nifty opened on a positive note and attempted to stretch towards 15,700, which is our short term target. The index fell marginally short of the target and entered consolidation mode. So the index has taken a pause today after seven consecutive positive sessions. Though the overall outlook is positive the Nifty can witness a brief consolidation near 15,600-15,400 before heading higher. A dip towards 15,450-15,400 can be taken as a fresh buying opportunity. On the higher side, 15,700 and 16,000 will be the short to medium term targets to watch out for."

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the positive territory, while Tokyo was in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.01 per cent higher at USD 70.72 per barrel.