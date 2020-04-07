Investors gain over Rs 4 lakh crore as Sensex attempts recovery amid falling coronavirus cases globally

Investors gained over Rs 4 lakh crore in early trade today as Sensex rallied on higher global markets buoyed by the slowing of coronavirus cases across the world. Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 112.72 crore in early trade compared to the previous session's market cap of Rs 108.67 crore .

That led the market cap to rise by Rs 4.05 crore.

Sensex rose 1,303 points to 28,894 against the previous close of 27,590. Nifty too gained 354 points to 8,438 in early trade.

All 30 Sensex stocks except Bajaj Finance were trading in the green.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,300 points, Nifty at 8,400; JSW Steel climbs 5%

IndusInd Bank (17%), Axis Bank (9%) and M&M (12%) were the top Sensex gainers. On Nifty, the same set of stocks were the top gainers rising up to 18%.

Of 50 Sensex stocks, 48 were trading in the green. Bajaj Finance (2.87%) and Bajaj FinServ (1.59%) were the only losers on index.

By Aseem Thapliyal