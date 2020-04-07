Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues, SGX Nifty rises 150 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 150 points higher at 8,479 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. On Friday, the 30-share index BSE Sensex fell 674 points lower to close at 27,590 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 170 points to end at 8,083.

Globally, there are over 13.4 lakh confirmed cases and 0.74 lakh deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 2.78 lakh have recovered.

In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown. India is consecutively reporting biggest single-day jumps in new COVID-19 cases since last Monday. As of Tuesday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 4,000 mark, with 375 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 136.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Global markets in green

8: 50 AM

US stocks closed higher on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.73%, the S&P 500 gained 175.03 points, 7.03% and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.33% on Monday's trade. Wall Street rallied on account of fall in death toll from country biggest virus hotspot-New York. The gains marked the biggest daily percentage rise for each index since March 24.

On the contrary, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 22,403, down 85 pts or 0.38%.

Asian counterparts tracked rally from US and gained on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related death. All the indices in Asia were gaining over 1% on Tuesday morning. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.77% higher.

SGX Nifty traded at 8,477.25, up 368.25 points or 4.54%.

Equity investors kicked off the week encouraged by the slowing death toll from the virus across major European nations, including France and Italy. Where FTSE gained 3%, CAC was up 4% and DAX ended 5% higher.

GDP estimate cuts by brokerages

8: 40 AM

Morgan Stanley estimated FY21 GDP growth will decelerate to a 29-year low of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley has also cut FY21 Sensex growth forecast to 7% from 10%. Further Ratings Agency Fitch has also cut India's GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 4.9% & 2% for FY21.

Stocks to watch today on April 7

8: 35 AM

HDFC Bank, Lupin, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sobha, DCB Bank, MOIL, NMDC, Force Motors, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bharat Gears, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

FII/ DII action on Friday

8: 30 AM

On a net basis, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,960 crore & DIIs bought Rs 226 crore in equities in Friday's trade.

PMI data

8: 25 AM

India's March services PMI stood at 49.3 compared to 57.5 registered last month. India's composite PMI came in at 50.6 as compared to 57.6 last month

Market Expectations

8: 20 AM

Indian Rupee on Friday

8: 15 AM

In currency market, the Indian rupee ended flat at 75.62 per dollar on Friday against Monday's closing of 75.61.

Global toll of Coronavirus

8: 15 AM

Coronavirus toll

8: 10 AM

Market trend

8: 05 AM

Expressing views on Friday's market trend, Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The week saw the benchmark indices closing down by 7%, on a weekly basis. The global market trend was driven by the spread of COVID-19 cases and the steep increase in the number of infections and the deaths."

Last Close

8: 00 AM

On Friday, Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note, as market sentiments were weak amid the tightened lockdowns across the country to combat the virus spread. Extending decline for the second straight session, the 30-share index BSE Sensex fell 674 points lower to close at 27,590 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 170 points to end at 8,083. Overall 20 out of 30 on Sensex and 30 out of 50 stocks on Nifty were trading in red territory today.

On Monday, markets were shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti today. Both BSE and National Stock Exchange were shut.

Equity, forex, commodity markets shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti today