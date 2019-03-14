Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade; YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday led by gains in banking and capital goods stocks. While the Sensex rallied 114 points to 37,866 in early trade, the Nifty climbed 30 points to 11,372. YES Bank (2.54%), Sun Pharma (1.21%) and Kotak Bank (1.12%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were Hero MotoCorp (1.43%), Tata Motors (1.02%) and Bajaj Auto (0.83%).

On Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex closed higher for the third straight session. The 30-share BSE index ended 216.51 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 37,752.17. The broader NSE Nifty closed with gains of 40.50 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 11,341.70.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 38 points higher each in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 925 stocks trading higher compared to 560 falling on the BSE. Capital goods and banking stocks led the gains with their indices rising 113 points and 164 points, respectively.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2722 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1508 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.