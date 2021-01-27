Business Today
Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on profit-booking ahead of Union Budget

While Sensex crashed 1,078 points intra day to 47,269, Niftylost 309 points to 13,929

BusinessToday.In | January 27, 2021 | Updated 15:00 IST
With todayâs correction, Sensex and Nifty have turned negative on a year-to-date basis.

Sensex fell over 1,000 points in afternoon trade today amid across the board selling, especially in market heavyweights.The sell-off came a day ahead of January derivatives expiry on Thursday. On Sensex, top losers were Dr Reddy's, IndusInd  Bank and Axis Bank falling up to 4.41%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 were trading in the red.

With today's correction, Sensex and Nifty have turned negative on a year-to-date basis. Market cap on BSE fell to Rs 189.27 lakh crore.

While Sensex crashed 1,078 points intra day to 47,269, Nifty lost 309 points to 13,929.

