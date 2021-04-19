Sensex slips 1,200 points amid rising Covid-19 cases, FII outflows

Sensex crashed 1,200 points in early trade today amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases and FII outflows from the capital market. While Sensex was trading 1,226 points lower at 47,610, Nifty fell 339 points to 14,277.

Top Sensex losers were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Auto falling up to 6%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the only gainers.

India on Monday recorded the biggest-ever spike of 2.73 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Apart from the over 2.73 lakh fresh cases, India has also recorded 1,619 deaths and 1,44,178 discharges, as per Union Health Ministry.

Market breadth was negative with 1958 stocks falling against 411 rising on BSE. 112 stocks were unchanged in trade today. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 5.82 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 199.89 lakh crore.

On April 16, market wealth of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 205.71 lakh crore.

In April so far, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a net Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets amid sharp escalation in COVID-19 cases and the consequent restrictions imposed by various states, unnerving overseas investors.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 530 points and 560 points, respectively in early trade.

Banking stocks, consumer durables and auto stocks were the top losers with their BSE indices slipping 1,599 points , 935 points and 721 points, respectively.

Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, 18 were trading in the red. BSE healthcare index was the only gainer, rising 123 points to 23,130.

On April 16, Sensex closed 28.35 points higher at 48,832 and Nifty rose 36.40 points to 14,617 in choppy trade today. Top Sensex gainers were Asian Paints rising 3.07 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, ONGC, M&M, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India.