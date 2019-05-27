Share Market Live: Sensex rises over 350 points, Nifty hovers around 11,450; NTPC, YES Bank, Tata Steel top performers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday driven by gains in banking stocks amid unabated foreign fund inflow, amid higher Asian markets. While Sensex rallied over 186 points to 36,621 in early trade, Nifty climbed 46 points to 11,889.

The market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one-two quarter, experts said.

Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a thumping victory for a second term in office.

Later, Sensex gained more steam and was trading 272 points higher at 39,710. Nifty too was trading higher at 11,926, 82 points higher than the previous close. Grasim (4.69%) , YES Bank (4%) and NTPC (3.95%) were top gainers on Nifty. On Sensex, NTPC (3.95%) , Tata Steel (3.76%) and YES Bank (3.75%) were top gainers.

1: 15 pm: Manpasand Beverages has received resignation from Mr. Bharat Vyas, the Independent and Mr. Dhruv Agrawal on 26th May, 2019 from the post of director of the company.

The reason of resignation, of Mr. Bharat Vyas is due to pre-occupation and, of Mr. Dhruv Agrawal is mainly due to GST search.Bharat Vyas & Dhruv Agarwal resign as Independent Director & Director

12: 55 pm: Manpasand Beverages share price has fallen 1.12% since the beginning of this year and lost 79.58% during the last one year. As per the statement, the authority carried out raids on several premises of Manpasand Beverages on May 23 (Thursday).

12: 40 pm: Motherson Sumi Systems Quarterly and Yearly results out

The company posted quarterly consolidated revenues of Rs 16,921 cr and consolidated EBITDA of Rs 1,270 cr. These results compare to revenues of Rs 15,282 cr and EBITDA of Rs 1,510 cr in the same quarter in the previous year. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 63743.06 cr against Rs 56 691.39 cr a year ago period, up 12%, compay's revenues from outside India is up by 13%.

Profit for the period stands at Rs 2,098.13 cr this year against Rs 2,259.93 cr recorded last year, down by 7.15%. Total comprehensive income for the period was recorded at Rs 2,079.83 cr, down by almost 29% against last year's Rs 2,930.82 cr. Gross sales is up 11% at Rs 62,571.58 cr compared to last year's Rs 56,086.03 cr.

In highlights over 12 months period, company has mentioned that the Net Debt at lowest level during the current financial year. In quaterly basis, overall revenues is up by 11%, while revenues generated from outside India is up by 14%.

12: 30 pm: India's crude steel output remained almost flat at 8.662 million tonne (MT) during April 2019, according to a report by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), which comes under the Ministry of Steel.

State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd along with private firms Tata Steel, Essar Steel, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power produced 5.082 MT and the remaining 3.58 MT came from other producers, it added.

12: 20 pm: The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.34, up 19 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled at 69.53 against the US dollar Friday.

12: 00 pm: Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 68.71 per barrel.On the other hand, rising crude prices restricted the rupee upmove.

11: 50 am: Realty major DLF reduced its net debt by 38 per cent during the fourth quarter of last fiscal to Rs 4,483 crore with the help of funds raised from selling shares to institutional investors. According to an investors presentation, DLF's net debt has come down "from Rs 7,224 crore in Q3 of FY19 to Rs 4,483 crore in Q4 of FY19".

11: 40 am: Stocks that have hit 52-week high today are ICICI Bank at Rs 434.35, L&T at Rs 1580.30, Interglobe Avaition at Rs 1,652, Seimens at Rs 1,255.35 and ACC at Rs 1,745. Two stocks namely Page Industries at Rs 19,550.85 and Eris Lifesciences at Rs 519.15, have hit 52-week low in the morning trade on BSE.

11: 30 am: Nifty has gained 1.99 per cent in the last 2 days and trades 1.28 per cent away from the 52 week high of 12041.15.

11: 20 am: 30 stocks are advancing out of 50 on Nifty and 18 out of 30 components on Sensex are trading in the green.

11: 10 am: NTPC, YES Bank, Tata Steel, L&T and Powergrid are the stocks that are top gainers on NSE. JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank,Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel are among the top losers on NSE.

11: 00 am: Bombay Dyeing, Ashoka Buildcon, Cormpton Greaves, Indraprastha Gas and Rain Industries are the top gainers on BSE. Manpasand Beverages, Page Industries, DIVI's Laboratories, Astrazeneca Pharma and Merck ltd are top losers on BSE.

10: 55 am: India Cements, NTPC, NIIL, PNC Infratech, Fortis Healthcare were among the companies that announced their results on Saturday.

10: 30 am: Lupin's Goa facility, has received a communication from the U.S. FDA, classifying the inspection conducted, between January 28 to February 8 as Official Action Indicated (OAI). U.S. FDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

10: 10 am: About 248 companies are about to announce their quaterly results today, as per data available tih the BSE.

Some of the companies are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Communications, Mothersumi Systems, Adani Ports and Special Econoomic Zone, Adani Gas, Century Plyboards, Godrej Consumer Products, L&T Technology Services, HUL, Century Textiles, Birla Corp, Tata Chemicals, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Abott India, Vinyoflex, Omaxe, Hindustan Aeronautics, HIL Ltd, Hindustan Wires, Hotal Leela Adventure, Force Motors, Enami, Eveready Industries India, Ecoplast, Visaka Industries, VST Industries, 63 Moons, UFLEX, Transformers and Rectifiers, Thomas Cook, Sunchield Chemicals, Steel Stripes Wheels, CES ltd, Captain Technocast, Cambridge Technology Enterprises, Capital Trust, Blue Chip Tex Industries.

9: 55 am: Manpasand Beverages share price tanks 20% to 88 level on BSE. The firm's Managing Director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar have been arrested by the Central GST (CGST) and Customs, Vadodara-II,for creating fake company units and committing tax invasion.

NTPC (4.88%), HCL Tech (1.80%) and YES Bank (3.22%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 45 am: Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (1.50%), IndusInd Bank (0.95%) and Tata Motors (0.80%).

9: 40 am : On Friday, NSE Nifty surged over 187 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 11,844.10, Sensex shot up over 623 points to close at a record high of 39,434.72 today.

9: 35 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 87 points and 157 points higher in early trade.

9: 30 am : Market breadth was positive with 1262 stocks trading higher compared to 461 falling on the BSE.

9: 25 am: Banking and capital goods stocks led the gains with their indices rising 219 points and 296 points, respectively.

9:20 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2026 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 15 AM : Sensex rallied over 186 points to 36,621 in early trade, Nifty climbed 46 points to 11,889.