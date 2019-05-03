Share Market Live: Sensex up 129 points, Nifty at 11,753; Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Power top gainers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are advancing after opening on a positive note Friday amid mixed Asian markets. Sensex is trading up by 129 points at 39,110.47 level in afternoon session and Nifty has climbed 28 points to 11,753 level.

On the sectoral front, Information technology stocks were the top losers in the market followed by Pharma and FMCG indices. On the contrary, Banking stocks led the benchmark indices higher as BSE bankex rose 305 points to 33,444. Auto, Realty and Finance were also among the advancing indices in the afternoon session.

Of the total 2,351 companies traded on BSE, 1,005 are advancing against 1,174 declines and 174 unchanged stocks. Overall 32 are trading in the green out of 50 stocks on Nifty, and 25 out of 30 stocks are advancing on Sensex.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

2: 20 pm: Nifty Vix is trading up 3.83 % or 0.87 points up at 23.86 levels, suggesting volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of Election polls and its outcome. May in an election year has proved to be highly volatile.

2: 00 pm: Embassy office parks REIT has approved issuance of Rs 3,000 crore on private placement basis after a board meeting today.

As per the compnay's BSE filing, "the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, Investment Manager of Embassy Office Parks REIT at its meeting held on 3rd May 2019 has approved the allotment of 30,000 Secured NonConvertible Debentures of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) each aggregating to Rs.3,000,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Thousand Crores only) on a private placement basis under Tranche A as per the terms and conditions as mentioned in the Information Memorandum for the said issue."

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 324 and currently trades at Rs 322, up 0.27%.

1: 40 pm: Shares of DLF surged 3.69% after the realty major transferred a shopping mall in Noida to its subsidiary firm.

As per the compnay's BSE filing, "the company has transferred its property, Mall of India, Noida, a retail mall located in Sector 18, Noida, with a leasable area of 2 msf (approx.) to one of its subsidiaries, Paliwal Real Estate Limited, in the ordinary course of business at an arms-length consideration of Rs 2,950 cr."

The stock is currently trading at Rs 77.50, up 3.23% or 5.55 points on BSE.

DLF gains 2%- Realty major DLF said it has transferred shopping mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to its subsidiary firm for Rs 2,950 crore, as part of efforts to settle dues of its joint venture firm with GIC. #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 3, 2019

1: 15 pm: Shares of Godrej Properties rose 5 per cent intraday on Friday after the Mumbai-based real estate developer announced purchase of R.K. Studios' land in Chembur, Mumbai.

The project that is spread across 2.2 acre, offers approximately 33,000 square meters (approximately 0.35 million square feet) of saleable area comprising modern residential apartments of various configurations as well as a luxury retail experience.

Read full report here: Godrej Properties stock rises 5% as firm purchases RK Studios' land

12: 55 pm: Shares of IRCON International Ltd rose 3.64 % intraday as the firm bagged an order worth USD 91.27 million in Sri Lanka.

The company has been awarded an International Railway Contract equivalent to Rs 635 cr from Sri Lanka Railways under the Ministry of Transport & Civil Aviation, Govt. of Sri Lanka. The contract is for upgradation of the Northern Railway line from Maho-Omanthai in Sri Lanka. Under the contract, IRCON will pgrade single line broad gauge track from Maho-Omantha of around 128 km length including associated infrastructure works. The contract is financed through Exim Bank of India as per Indian lines of Credit.

12: 30 pm: Top gainers of the afternoon trading session are Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Bombay Dyeing, Reliance Power, NTPC and Bharti Airtel.

12: 10 pm : Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing rose 12 per cent in the early trading hours on Friday, after the company reported strong Q4 earnings. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,253.33 cr in the Q4FY 2019 led by its real estate activities, against the loss of Rs 159.38 cr incurred in Q3FY19.

Read full report here: Bombay Dyeing shares rise 12% on strong Q4 earnings

11: 54 am: Reliance Industries share price hits fresh 52 week high of 1417 on BSE.

11: 39 am: The RBI has approved extension of tenure of YES Bank's part-time chairman Brahm Dutt till January 10, 2022. The tenure of Dutt, whose appointment was approved in January this year by the RBI, was till July 4, 2020.

11: 25 am: Brent crude oil hits one-month low of $70.30 per barrel.

11: 20 am: Kotak Mahindra Bank hits fresh 52-week high of 1,435.5 on BSE.

11: 10 am : YES Bank (Rs 37.46 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 25.39 crore), Maruti (Rs 20.76 crore) and Reliance Industries (Rs 17.66 crore) are the shares logging maximum turnover on BSE.

10: 50 am: Reliance Power gains 14.15% to 6.71 on BSE today.

10: 40 am: DLF said it has transferred shopping mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to its subsidiary firm for Rs 2,950 crore, as part of efforts to settle dues of its joint venture firm with GIC. DLF has to pay Rs 8,700 crore to the DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which is a joint venture firm of DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC. It wants to settle these dues by September this year through transfer of rental assets and land parcels.

10: 34 AM: The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 69.24 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday, driven by easing crude oil prices and higher opening in domestic equities. The rupee opened strong at 69.38 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched 69.24, displaying gains of 13 paise over its last close.

10:28 am: Jet Airways continues slide, trading 3.37% lower at 130.30 on BSE.

10:14 am: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 were trading in the green.

10:10 am: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Coal India are top Sensex gainers.

10: 05 am: While 24 securities hit their fresh 52-week highs, 58 fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

10:00 am: Tata Motors (2.29%), Bharti Infratel (2.23%) and Bharti Airtel (2.11%) are the top Nifty gainers.

9: 55 am: Tech Mahindra (2.18%), TCS (2.05%), HCL Tech (1.91%) are the top Nifty losers.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 597.54 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 791.69 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 40 am: YES Bank (1.93%), Bharti Airtel (1.02%) and ICICI Bank (1.01%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 35 am: Top Sensex losers were HCL Tech (1.91%), TCS (1.60%) and Infosys (1.34%).

9: 30 am: On Thursday, Sensex closed 50 points lower at 38,981 and Nifty lost 23 points to 11,724.

9: 27 am: Meanwhile, mid cap and small cap indices were trading 47.92 points and 40.56 points higher in early trade.

9: 25 am: Market breadth was positive with 783 stocks trading higher compared to 476 falling on the BSE.

9: 20 am: IT stocks led the losses with their BSE index losing 248 points in early trade.

9: 15 am: Sensex rose 77 points to 39,059 in early trade, Nifty climbed 25 points to 11,749.