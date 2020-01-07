Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 points, Nifty at 12,140; ITI rises 15% post Q3 results

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices traded majorly positive on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty rising 1.1% each in early trade, backed by strong global equities as investors shook off geopolitical concerns. BSE S&P Sensex traded up 400 points to 41,077 level and NSE Nifty50 traded 130 points higher to reach 12,122 mark. In terms of sector, except IT scrips, all the other indices rose over 1%, with 2% gain seen in PSU Banks. BSE S&P Sensex has risen 521 points today to the day's high of 41,176 and NSE Nifty50 has risen intraday to 12,144 mark, rising 151 points. Analysts said traders also awaited government to release the advance estimate of GDP growth for 2019-20, scheduled to be released today. On Monday, both key market indices Sensex and Nifty dropped 2% each amid globally weak equities on back of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. BSE Sensex closed 787 points lower at 40,676 and NSE Nifty50 fell 233 points lower to end at 11,993. Indices have fallen 2.5% over the last two sessions. Global markets were thrown into fresh turmoil on Friday after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq, marking a dangerous escalation in tensions in the volatile region. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East would the major driving factor for the Indian equity indices this week and will also have a bearing on crude oil prices and rupee movement, analysts said.

Midhani shares up 3.4%

9: 50 AM

Midahani shares rose 3.4% today to the day's high of Rs 158 on BSE. Midhani, the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India, had dispatched its first consignment of ultra-high strength steel for ignitor box and cobalt alloy for throat sitting rings for indigenous manned mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRP) 'Gaganyaan' which will carry 'Vyomanauts' to space.

HDFC Bank gains 2.4%

9: 45 AM

HDFC Bank shares rose 2.4% in early trade after the lender provided details on the performance of the December quarter of 2019. Bank said during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, it purchased loans aggregating Rs 4,258 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC). On a yearly basis, HDFC's advances and deposits grew 20% and 25% on a yearly basis, while its CASA ratio stood at around 39.5% as of December 31, 2019.

Sectors today

9: 30 AM

In terms of sector, except IT scrips, all the other indices rose over 1%, with 2% gain seen in PSU Banks.

ITI top gainer on BSE

9: 20 AM

ITI Ltd shares were listed as the top gainer on BSE, rising 15% to the intraday high of Rs 105 on BSE, against the previous closing of Rs 91.65.

ITI rises over 15%

9: 10 AM

ITI rose 15.66% to Rs 106 in the pre-open session on Tuesday as the company reported healthy earnings for the December quarter. The company reported Q3 consolidated profit after tax at Rs 168.25 crores, almost 1138.95% higher than 13.58 crore recorded in the Q3 FY18-19. Company's total income for Q3 FY19-20 stood at Rs 978.82 crore, 53.95% higher than Rs 635.80 crore, recorded in the same period a year ago. The company has reported EPS of Rs 1.79 for the period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 0.21 for the period ended December 31, 2018.

Market at pre-open

9: 05 AM

BSE S&P Sensex is seen trading up 300 points to 40,976 level and NSE Nifty50 traded 70 points higher to reach 12,076 mark.

FII/ DII action on Monday

9: 00 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 104 crore from Indian equities and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 24 crore on Monday.

Oil trades in red, Gold follows trend

8: 55 AM

Oil steadied as investors weighed the risk to the Middle East oil supplies in the fallout from the US airstrikes that killed Iran's most powerful military general and sparked a severe escalation in hostilities between the two nations. Brent crude futures fell 54 cents to $68.37 a barrel, having been as high as $70.74 on Monday, while US crude dropped 44 cents to $62.83.

Following oil's trend, Gold also retreated to $1,557.54 an ounce, after scaling a near seven-year peak of $1,579.72 overnight.

Key Events Today

8: 50 AM

Analysts said traders also awaited government to release the advance estimate of GDP growth for 2019-20, scheduled to be released today.

Stoks in focus today

8: 50 AM

ITI Ltd, Biocon Ltd, HDFC Bank, Sagar Cements, Coffee Day, Avenue Supermarts among others are the top stocks to watch out for Tuesday's trading session

Global Market Update: Global investors shake off geopolitical worries

8: 45 AM

Domestic stock market is likely to recover from losses, amid positive rally seen in global key indices as investors shake off geopolitical concerns. US stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday's losses as investors brushed aside worries about increased tensions in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.5 points, the S&P 500 gained 11.43 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.70 points.

Following the overseas trend, Asian markets also recovered and traded higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei up 348 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%. Hang Seng rose 162 points and 20 points gain were seen in Strait Times and Kospi index. Shanghai Comp index traded marginally positive, while Taiwan index dropped over 100 points. US equity futures were trading flat.

SGX Nifty traded positive at levels around 12,100, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market today.

Geopolitical developments in Middle East

8: 35 AM

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed 'major retaliation' if Iran tries to avenge the killing of its key military commander Qasem Soleimani and doubled down on a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites. He also threatened to impose 'very big sanctions' on Iraq if it follows through on a parliament vote calling for the expulsion of US troops based in the country.

On Monday, both key market indices Sensex and Nifty dropped 2% each amid globally weak equities on back of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. BSE Sensex closed 787 points lower at 40,676 and NSE Nifty50 fell 233 points lower to end at 11,993. Global markets were thrown into fresh turmoil on Friday after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq, marking a dangerous escalation in tensions in the volatile region. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East would the major driving factor for the Indian equity indices this week and will also have a bearing on crude oil prices and rupee movement, analysts said.

