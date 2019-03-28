Share market updates: Sensex rises 412 points, Nifty ends at 11,570; HCL Tech, SBI, YES Bank top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty extended gains in afternoon trade powered by a record rally in banking stocks. While the Sensex closed 412 points higher at 38,545, Nifty closed 124 points higher at 11,570. HCL Tech (3.84%) , SBI (3.36%) and YES Bank (2.71%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in the green. Tata Steel (1.73%), ONGC (1.65%) and Bajaj Auto (1.53%) were the top Sensex losers.

On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 100 points to 38,132 level, the Nifty lost 38 points to 11,445.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

5:10 pm: Rupee ends at 69.34 per dollar against previous close of 68.87 per dollar.

3:30 pm: Sensex closes 412 points higher at 38,545, Nifty ends at 11,570.

3:07 pm: YES Bank share price rises 2.61% to 275. The share price has risen 8.69% during the last two sessions.

3:06 PM: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) completed the acquisition of majority stake in REC Ltd by transferring Rs 14,500 crore to the government, an official said. The transaction has helped the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current financial year. "The entire consideration of Rs 14,500 crore for acquiring 52.63 per cent equity of the Government in REC is paid by PFC through RTGS (real-time gross settlement) mode this morning," the official said.

2:12 pm: Bank Nifty hits all-time high of 30,426.

2:06 pm: BSE bankex too hit a record high of 34,053.

2:05 pm: SBI (3.20%), HCL Tech (3.14%), Sun Pharma (2.90%) are the top Sensex gainers.

2:00 pm: PowerGrid (1.82%), ONGC (1.78%), and Bajaj Auto (1.45%) were top Semsex losers.

1:55 pm: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 were trading in the green.

1:50 pm: Gruh Finance, YES Bank, Dewan Housing are the top volume gainers

1:35 pm: 33 Sectors are advancing (Top gainer: Nifty Media 2.44%) while 10 Sectors are declining (Top loser: Nifty CPSE -0.45%)

1:25 pm:Sensex up 205.11 points, Nifty up 64.60 points.

1:05 pm: HCL Tech rallied 3% as BofAML revised its rating on the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' and hiked its target price from Rs 1,060 to Rs 1,250 with expectations of nearly 20 percent upside from current levels.

12:30 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra plunged down 1.2 per cent to intraday low fo Rs. 653.60, as the company today announced price hike of 0.5-2.7%, resulting in an increase of Rs 5,000-73,000 across its models effective April 1.

12:15 pm: Infosys grew 2.14 per cent intraday high of Rs. 744.70 today as the company announced that it will acquire 75% in Stater N.V., a subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank.

12:03 pm:"We are expecting a rate cut from the next policy meet. If it is a 50 bps cut then we may see a quantum jump in the market and as we get closer to the polls, markets will remain in a range, we may not see any adverse effect," said RK Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management. "We are waiting for cues from the next corporate earnings. If the results don't support high expectations, then we may see a correction before the polls."

11: 56 am: Bank of Baroda share price rises 4.40% to 129.60 on BSE. The government will infuse Rs 5,042 crore into the state-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) ahead of merger of two other public sector lenders Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB. The merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB would be effective from April 1.

11:40 am: Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects Indian market to remain volatile for the day ahead of March series futures and options (F&O) expiry.

"2019 general election continues to be the immediate key event to watch out for. Till then one can expect the markets to be range bound. Most market participants have factored in a second term for the current government," he said, adding that overall Indian market continues to be a favoured destination for foreign funds.

11:30 am: Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly lower, following a slip on Wall Street, as investors watched the continuing trade talks between the US and China. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.5 percent in early trading to 21,049.94, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recouped earlier losses to be up 0.3 percent at 6,154.50. South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 0.7 percent to 2,131.67. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed but slightly lower at 28,709.14, while the Shanghai Composite was also down less than 0.1 percent at 3,021.62.

11:17 am: HCL Tech (3%), Sun Pharma (1.60%) and YES Bank (1.83%) were the top Sensex gainers.

11: 15 am: ONGC (2.06%), Bajaj Auto (1.23%) and PowerGrid (1.15%) were the top Sensex losers.

11: 10 am: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 were trading in the green.

10:55 am: Maruti Suzuki appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as CEO for a 3rd straight term.

10:45 am: 38 Sectors advanced (Top gainer: BSE Realty 2.02 per cent) while 5 Sectors declined (Top loser: BSE Telecom -0.13 per cent).

10:30 am: Market has gained 0.50 per cent while volumes have increased by 7.70 per cent.

10:20 am: Jet Airways stock has fallen after 4 days of consecutive gain, charting top loser at 2.39 per cent downfall to Rs.269.

10:15 am: HCL Technologies rallied about 3 percent on Thursday morning after global investment firm BofAML revised its rating on the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' and hiked its target price from Rs 1,060 to Rs 1,250.

10:00 am: L&T annouced the exchnages about winning signficant valued contract for Smart World and Communication (SWC) ,Buildings and Factories, and for Power Transmission and Distribution business verticals. The stock is trading 0.49 per cent up at Rs. 1374.45.

9:55 am: Vedanta Limited informed the exchanges on Wednesday that it has made an oil discovery in Krishna-Godavari Basin located in Andhra Pradesh.Vedanta Ltd. holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block.It is trading at Rs.177, up 0.83 per cent.

9:45 am: The BSE mid cap and small cap indices were trading 67 points and 87 points higher in early trade.

9:30 am: IT and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their indices rising 263 points and 117 points, respectively.

9: 25 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1481 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 134 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:20 am: HCL Technologies (2.77%), Vedanta (1.28%) and TCS (1.08%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9:16 am: Top Sensex losers were ONGC (1.53%), Tata Motors (0.65%) and IndusInd Bank (0.63%).

9:15 am: Market breadth was positive with 790 stocks trading higher compared to 296 falling on the BSE.

9:00 am: Rupee opens at 69.10 per dollar from its last close of 68.88.