Share Market Live: Sensex rises to record high of 45,348, Nifty nears 13,350; Adani Ports, UPL, GAIL top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Live on December 7: Sensex and Nifty logged record highs in early trade today supported by optimism over Covid vaccine in global markets. While Sensex gained 269 points to 45348, Nifty rose 78 points to 13,336.Both indexes had registered five straight weeks of gains amid news of progress in coronavirus vaccines. On Friday, Sensex ended 446 points higher at 45,079 and Nifty gained 124 points higher at 13,258.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

12:30 pm: IRCTC share on a roll

IRCTC share rose up to 9.3% in trade today amid progress on Covid-19 vaccines at home and abroad. The travel stock rose to Rs 1,720 against previous close of Rs 1,573 on BSE.

12:00 pm: Sensex scales fresh high of 45,348. Nifty rises 78 points to 13,336, a record high.

11: 45 am: HDFC Bank share fell 2% today after global ratings agency Moody's said multiple digital outages reported by the private sector lender were credit negative. Last week, the RBI asked the lender to temporarily halt all new digital launches following multiple instances of digital outages. The bank has assured that it is working with the regulator on the issue and the customers will not face any problems.

11:15 am: Rupee trading higher

The Indian rupee was trading higher at 73.71 per dollar amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

Earlier, rupee opened flat at 73.79 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.78.

10: 25 am: Expert quote

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "RBI's assurance on ensuring sufficient liquidity in the system and projection of positive GDP growth rates in H2 FY 21 pushed markets to record closings on benchmark indices on Friday. FII inflows continue to be strong in the initial days of December too. This, along with better than expected Q3 results provide strong support to markets. But since market levels and valuations are high, profit bookings can happen any time. Investors may increase cash levels in portfolios."

10: 20 am : ONGC share rises over 4%

ONGC share climbed 4.6% to its highest since early March after it said on Friday its overseas arm made a "significant strike of oil" in its block in Colombia.

10: 00 am : Pfizer Ltd stock rises

Pfizer Ltd share rises 2.70% to Rs 5398 against previous close of Rs 5256 after US-based Pfizer became the first company to seek emergency use approval of its vaccine candidate in India after getting clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

9: 40 am : On Nifty, top gainers were Adani Ports, UPL, GAIL and ICICI Bank rising up to 4.36%.

9: 20 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher from closing levels on Friday. While Sensex gained 20 points to 45,099, Nifty rose 6 points to 13,264. Later, both indices scaled record highs on optimism over Covid vaccine.

9: 30 am:US markets

On Wall Street, stock indices reached fresh all-time highs on Friday with the Dow rising 0.8%, the S&P500 gaining 0.9% and the Nasdaq 0.7%.

8. 45 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee closed 12 paise lower at 73.93 per US dollar on Friday after a range-bound trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI policy meet outcome.

8. 40 AM: Last closing

Market indices closed at record highs on Friday, in line with global peers, after apex lender RBI in its Monetary Policy Committee meet kept the policy stance 'accommodative' and the key lending repo rate unchanged. Sensex ended 446 points higher at 45,079 and Nifty gained 124 points higher at 13,258. During the session, Sensex touched a lifetime high of 45,148 and Nifty hit an all-time high of 13,280.