Stock market shut today due to Ram Navami, trading to resume on Thursday

The equity, derivatives, and currency markets - BSE and NSE - will remain closed for trading on April 21, i.e., Wednesday due to Ram Navami. Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Previously, markets were closed on the occasions of Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti in April. Trading will resume from April 22.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 243.62 points lower to 47,705.80 while in intraday trading, the bourse rose as much as 529 points to reach a peak of 48,478.34. The broader NSE Nifty climbed more than 167 points to reclaim the 14,500 level but fell 63.05 points to 14,296.40 later on Tuesday.

On the Sensex, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HDFB Bank and HUL fell as much as 4.7 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti emerged as the top gainers.

According to market experts, the continued rise in coronavirus cases in India and subsequent restrictions by states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have impacted investor sentiment adversely and posed an impediment to earnings recovery. Meanwhile, the rupee ended flat at 74.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

